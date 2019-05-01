Harvard Lampoon apologizes for sexualized Anne Frank photo

A student-run humor magazine at Harvard apologized for publishing an image of Anne Frank’s face on the body of a voluptuous woman in a bikini.

The image published in the latest edition of the Harvard Lampoon was condemned as anti-Semitic and misogynistic.

The text accompanying the doctored photo read “Gone Before Her Time: Virtual Aging Technology Shows Us What Anne Frank Would Have Looked Like if She Hadn’t Died.” Also: “Add this to your list of reasons the Holocaust sucked.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The magazine issued an apology on Tuesday evening, the Harvard Crimson newspaper reported.

The Harvard Lampoon is garbage pic.twitter.com/q4BAUS4ibI — Cat Zhang (@CatZhang1) May 13, 2019

“We realize the extent of offense we have inflicted and understand that we must take responsibility for our actions,” the Lampoon said.

“We as individuals and we as an organization would like to apologize for our negligence in allowing this piece to be created for and printed in our latest issue. We are sorry for any harm we have caused. Furthermore, we want to both affirm and emphasize that the Lampoon condemns any and all forms of anti-Semitism.”

The magazine said it would “restructure our review process for issues to prevent the publication of content like this.”