Health Ministry announces over 2,000 cases of virus diagnosed in past day

The Health Ministry announced Wednesday morning there were 2,062 new coronavirus cases confirmed over the previous day, but no overnight increase in the death toll or number of patients in serious condition.

Of the 33,377 active cases, there were 315 Israelis in serious condition, with 96 people on ventilators. Another 155 people were in moderate condition and the rest had mild or no symptoms.

There have been 66,555 cases confirmed since the start of the pandemic and 32,692 Israelis have recovered from COVID-19.

The ministry also said 25,325 tests were performed Tuesday, around 3,000 fewer than on Monday.

The national death toll stayed steady at 486.

Israel now has the fifth highest number of new coronavirus infections per capita in the world, overtaking the United States, according to data compiled by a scientific publication based at Oxford University.

On Tuesday, Israel was recording 210.96 new COVID-19 cases per 1 million people, Our World in Data said, behind only Oman, Panama, Brazil and Bahrain.

Despite its initial marked success, Israel overtook the United States for most new #COVID19 cases/million people today@OurWorldInData pic.twitter.com/B49kKSaqU1 — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) July 28, 2020

The US, which has the most reported virus cases and deaths of any country, had an infection rate of 198.64 per 1 million people.

Israel was still well behind the US and numerous other countries in fatalities per million people, with a current rate of 0.97.

Israel has seen the number of new coronavirus cases rocket to around 2,000 a day in recent weeks, after largely managing to keep the virus in check during March and April.

Experts have blamed a too-speedy reopening and the lack of an effective contact tracing program as main factors in the virus resurgence, which has come as new daily virus cases around the world have also reached record highs.