Health Ministry worker said to send his ex to quarantine, unnecessarily, 4 times

A man employed by the Health Ministry has been arrested on suspicion of sending his former partner into quarantine for no reason on four occasions, the Israel Police said Thursday.

The suspect, aged 35 and hailing from northern Israel, has been an external contractor for a Health Ministry coronavirus response center in charge of monitoring infections and quarantining those who have come in contact with confirmed patients.

But he has been questioned on suspicion of abuse of power, fraud, violation of privacy, breach of trust and falsely sending an individual to quarantine.

On four occasions, the man sent a woman who used to be his partner text messages falsely informing her that she had been near a COVID-19 patient and therefore has to isolate for 14 days.

His alleged actions were revealed after the Health Ministry received four appeals from the same woman against quarantine instructions, which prompted the ministry to order an inquiry into the matter.

After being questioned, the suspect was released under restrictive conditions.

Police said they would hand the case over to prosecutors in the coming days.