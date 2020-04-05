Hezbollah anti-spy commander killed in south Lebanon
Ali Mohammed Younes found dead by roadside near Nabatieh with bullet and stab wounds; unidentified suspect arrested by local police
A senior Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon was killed overnight Saturday, an Iranian regime media outlet reported on Sunday.
Ali Mohammed Younes, of the southern Lebanese village of Jebchit, was pulled from his car, stabbed and shot on a road near Nabatieh.
Younes was in charge of operations to locate spies and collaborators in the terror group, Iran’s Fars מews שgency, which is close to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, reported.
Hezbollah confirmed the death of the “martyr” Younes on Sunday.
Local police arrested a suspect, Lebanese media reported, but the suspect was not publicly identified.
The killing was reportedly linked to Younes’s position in Hezbollah, reports said.
Younes was a close associate of Qassem Soleimani, a commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force who was killed in a US airstrike in January.
