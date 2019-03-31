Hiker from Palestinian city found dead in West Bank

A Palestinian hiker was found dead Sunday by rescue teams, a day after he went missing, police said.

The body of the man, from the Palestinian city of Nablus, was discovered on the side of a mountain along the Qana River in the northwest region of the West Bank.

A medical team pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

His family were informed of his death, the statement said. The hiker was not identified.

Dozens of rescue unit volunteers participated in searches for the man, which began the previous day and were conducted in difficult stormy conditions, with the assistance of a helicopter and a drone, police said.

On Saturday, during sweeps for the missing hiker, rescue teams also found human bones in a cave along the Darga River. Police forensic teams arrived to gather evidence, and the bones were transferred to the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute for identification.