IDF announces soldier killed in Hezbollah attack on army post in north

An Israeli soldier was killed in a Hezbollah-claimed mortar and missile attack on an army position in the area of the northern community of Malkia on Wednesday, the military announced Thursday.

The slain soldier was named as Staff Sgt. Haim Sabach, 20, of the Border Defense Corps’ 869th Combat Intelligence Collection Unit, from Holon.

Another soldier was lightly hurt in the attack, the IDF added.

The Hezbollah terror group claimed responsibility for launching anti-tank guided missiles and mortars from Lebanon at army positions in the Malkia area.

In response to the attack, the IDF said it had carried out several waves of strikes against Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon.

On Wednesday, Hezbollah announced the death of two members, and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad announced the deaths of three members in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon.

Since October 8, Hezbollah-led forces have attacked Israeli communities and military posts along the border on a near-daily basis, with the group saying it is doing so to support Gaza amid the war there.

So far, the skirmishes on the border have resulted in nine civilian deaths on the Israeli side, as well as the deaths of 14 IDF soldiers and reservists. There have also been several attacks from Syria, without any injuries.

Hezbollah has named 291 members who have been killed by Israel during the ongoing skirmishes, mostly in Lebanon but some also in Syria. In Lebanon, another 59 operatives from other terror groups, a Lebanese soldier and at least 60 civilians, three of whom were journalists, have been killed.

Israel has threatened to go to war to force Hezbollah away from the border if it does not retreat and continues to threaten northern communities, from where some 70,000 people have been evacuated to avoid the fighting.