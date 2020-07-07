IDF creates committee to weigh medal for troops who fought in southern Lebanon

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi has appointed a committee to consider whether to create a campaign medal for Israelis who fought in southern Lebanon in the years after the 1982 war, the military said Tuesday.

While the IDF created a campaign medal for those who took part in the First Lebanon War, there is currently no ribbon for those who served in southern Lebanon from the end of 1982 until Israel’s withdrawal in May 2000.

According to an IDF statement, the committee will be headed by Lt. Gen. (res.) Shaul Mofaz, who was chief of staff from 1998 to 2002 and oversaw the military’s final years in southern Lebanon. The committee will also be staffed by a number of other senior active duty and reserve officers.

“If the committee finds it is right to grant a campaign medal, it will also consider the following issues: giving a name to the campaign, the qualifying period for receiving the medal and other criteria for eligibility,” the statement said.

The committee is expected to submit a recommendation to Kohavi and Defense Minister Benny Gantz in the coming months.

The decision to form the committee comes a month and a half after Israel marked the twentieth anniversary of the last IDF troops pulling out of southern Lebanon.

An estimated 675 troops were killed during Israel’s occupation of southern Lebanon. The period was covered in the recent television documentary “War with No Name,” in a nod to the lack of official recognition for Israel’s 18-year presence in southern Lebanon.