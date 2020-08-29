In fourth drowning within a day, 70-year-old man dies at Caesarea beach
Man dies on HaKshatot Beach; siblings in their 40s, reportedly from Ramallah area, die off coast of Tel Aviv; woman drowns south of Ashkelon

By TOI staff Today, 3:08 pm 0 Edit
ILLUSTRATIVE -- People sit on the arches of Caesarea Beach on June 15, 2017 (Anat Hermony/FLASH90)
A 70-year-old man drowned while swimming at a Caesarea beach on Saturday, the fourth drowning in a period of just over 24 hours.

Paramedics said they were unable to resuscitate the man on HaKshatot (Arches) Beach on the Mediterranean coast.

The man’s death came hours after two Palestinian brothers from the West Bank drowned on Friday night while swimming at a Tel Aviv beach.

Ziyad and Ra’ad al-Amwassi, who were in their 40s, were treated by Magen David Adom medical personnel at the scene of the drowning in the southern part of the city, but declared dead at the scene.

A third brother in his 30s nearly drowned in the same incident, but was rescued and was in good condition.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the drowning happened, or how the brothers entered Israel.

MDA reported the incident shortly after 9 p.m., and video and photos from the scene showed that it was dark, windy, and the sea was rough.

Southern Tel Aviv borders the predominantly Arab city of Jaffa, which is a popular tourist destination for visitors from the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Hebrew media said one of the brothers was 40, and the other 47, and that the family was from the Ramallah area.

Early Friday morning, a 45-year-old woman drowned at Zikim Beach, south of Ashkelon, MDA said.

