In letter to bishops, Polish rabbis grieve over Notre Dame damage

An association of Polish rabbis said that they are “brokenhearted” over the damage caused by an extensive fire on Monday on Paris’s Notre Dame Cathedral.

In a letter sent on Thursday to Polish bishops, they said, “We as Jews know what it means to see your house of worship burning. We still fast every year on the anniversary of the burning of the Temple in Jerusalem 2,000 years ago.

“We, here in Poland, also remember the burning and destruction of our synagogues during WWII,” they added.

The rabbis went on to say that “these experiences have made us very sensitive and aware of the pain and horror of the destruction of any house of worship.”

Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki, the head of the Polish Roman Catholic episcopate, thanked Michael Schudrich, Chief Rabbi of Poland, for the letter and support.

The world looked on in horror Monday as flames engulfed the 850-year-old gothic masterpiece, seen as encapsulating the soul of Paris, and the burning spire came crashing down.