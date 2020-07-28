Israel overtakes US in new coronavirus cases per capita

Israel now has the fifth highest number of new coronavirus infections per capita in the world, overtaking the United States, according to data compiled by a scientific publication based at Oxford University.

On Tuesday, Israel was recording 210.96 new COVID-19 cases per 1 million people, Our World in Data said, behind only Oman, Panama, Brazil and Bahrain.

The US, which has the most reported virus cases and deaths of any country, had an infection rate of 198.64 per 1 million people.

Israel was still well behind the US and numerous other countries in fatalities per 1 million people, with a current rate of 0.97.

The publication of the Our World in Data figures came as Health Ministry statistics released Tuesday evening showed 2,210 new cases confirmed over the past day, in what appeared to be the highest 24-hour tally of fresh infections.

The ministry also reported six new deaths, bringing the national toll to 486.

Of the 33,148 active cases, there were 316 Israelis in serious condition, with 97 people on ventilators. Another 153 people were in moderate condition and the rest had mild or no symptoms.

There have been 65,791 cases confirmed since the start of the pandemic and 32,157 Israelis have recovered from COVID-19.

The ministry also said 28,224 tests were performed Monday, after a marked dropped in recent days.

Israel has seen the number of new coronavirus cases rocket to around 2,000 a day in recent weeks, after largely managing to keep the virus in check during March and April. Experts have blamed a too-speedy reopening and the lack of an effective contact tracing program as main factors in the virus resurgence, which has come as new daily virus cases around the world have also reached record highs.