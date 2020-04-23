Israel sees sudden jump in coronavirus cases as death toll hits 189

The Health Ministry announced Wednesday night that the number of coronavirus cases had risen to 14,498, a jump of 556 new cases in the last 24 hours that continued a worrying upward trend after figures had appeared to have stabilized at around 250 cases a day.

The ministry confirmed five new fatalities from the virus since Tuesday night, bringing the death toll to 189. There were 141 people in serious condition, including 106 on ventilators. Another 142 people were in moderate condition.

The ministry said 254 people had recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours. This ended a weeklong trend where recoveries were greater than newly infected.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

However, the ministry said it continued to increase it’s testing ability, saying that it had conducted 13,342 tests on Monday, up from the 12,281 it had initially declared, which itself had been a daily record.

The ministry said 11,422 tests were taken on Tuesday, continuing a run of several consecutive days with at least 10,000 tests.

Health Ministry deputy director-genera Itamar Grotto downplayed the rise of infections, telling the Ynet news site that the current wave of the coronavirus appears to have just about “exhausted itself,” but he also warned against public complacency that could lead to a new resurgence in cases.

He noted that with some 200 new patients a day, “this is more than what we saw at the beginning of this ordeal, and that could carry significant outbreak potential.”

Grotto was asked to comment on the spike in cases that were confirmed Wednesday morning when the Health Ministry announced that 443 cases had been recorded over the past 24 hours in the biggest rise in new infections in a single day since April 15.

He argued that it would not be correct to view the figure as having been a one-day total as there could have been back-logging in earlier days that slowed the confirming of these cases. However, he acknowledged that “we do see a trend of rising numbers starting from yesterday and we’re disturbed by it.”

Professor Sigal Sadetsky, the head of the Health Ministry’s Public Health Services, echoed Grotto’s sentiment Wednesday, warning that infections could swell in May if Israelis don’t heed social distancing measures.

“I am concerned there will be a second wave of infection in May,” she told the Kan public broadcaster. “It’s impossible to ensure that people don’t get infected if they don’t observe social distancing.”

She stressed that unless the rules are kept, Israel could see a rise in infections and a backtracking to stricter lockdown measures.

Despite the rise in numbers of infected, the government indicated it would continue to ease restrictions and was to meet Thursday to decide on details.

The government has faced pressure to accelerate reopening the country, though officials have expressed fears that the virus could easily rebound and warned that restrictions could yet be put back in place.

In one indication of the fears, the cabinet voted Wednesday in favor of severely limiting commemorations and celebrations of Israel’s independence and memorial days and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.