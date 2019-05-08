Israeli city to name square after Donald Trump

JTA — A square in the central Israel city of Petah Tikva will be named after US President Donald Trump, the city’s mayor announced.

Rami Greenberg said Monday that he decided to name the square adjacent to City Hall for Trump because of “his unqualified support for the State of Israel,” the Maariv daily reported.

The square will be dedicated officially on July 4, Greenberg said. The mayor said he will invite the US ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, government ministers and public figures.

Last month, Netanyahu said he would name a new community in the Golan Heights after the president to thank him for recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the area.

A week ago, Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz said in a tweet that a train stop in the Old City of Jerusalem would be named for Trump.