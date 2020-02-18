Israeli defense firm Elbit wins $670 million contract with Asia-Pacific country

Israeli defense firm Elbit Systems said Tuesday that it had won a contract worth some $670 million to supply defense products to an unnamed country in the Asia-Pacific region.

The deal will be carried out over a 25-month period.

“This significant contract award is a testament to the trust that customers place with our solutions and to the leading position we hold in the market,” Elbit CEO Bezhalel Machlis said in a statement.

Elbit has disclosed over $1 billion in contracts since the start of 2020.

The company has made several deals in the region in recent months.

On February 10 Elbit said it had secured $136 million in contracts to provide Asia-Pacific customers with airborne laser defense systems over a four-year period.

The Direct Infra-Red Counter Measure systems will equip Airbus and Boeing aircraft to counter heat-seeking ground-to-air missiles. The system protects commercial Israeli airlines, and is used by the Italian and Brazilian air forces.

Earlier in February Elbit said it had won a $43 million deal to equip South Korean fighter jets with its Terrain Following-Terrain Avoidance system, which allows the planes to fly more safely at low-altitudes, in poor visibility and in difficult weather.

In October 2019, Elbit announced a $153 million drone deal with an Asian country to supply it with a networked, multi-layer drone system, with aerial vehicles of varying sizes and capabilities, from its THOR mini-drones to the medium-sizes Hermes surveillance aircraft.