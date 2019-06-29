Israeli DJ said killed in shooting at Mexico music festival

An Israeli disk jockey is said to be among several people killed in a shooting at a music festival in Mexico over the weekend, according to reports in the Mexican media.

The shooting occurred early Saturday morning when a group of armed assailants opened fire at a party in the city of San Luis Potosí in central Mexico.

At least three more people were killed and three others were injured, according to local reports.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The Israeli Foreign Ministry told the Hebrew-language press that it was looking into the circumstances of the incident.

The shooting is said to be linked to the ongoing cartel violence in the country.

VIOLENTA MAÑANA DE SÁBADO YA VAN 3 MUERTOS Y 4 HERIDOSUN ATAQUE EN UN SALÓN DE FIESTAS UTILIZADO COMO RAVE DEJA 2… פורסם על ידי ‏‎Reporte – San Luis‎‏ ב- יום שבת, 29 ביוני 2019

The family of the victim has been notified, according to reports which identified the deceased as Israeli national Ronen Dahan, also known as DJ Perplex.

The identity of the victim has not been confirmed in Israel.

Dahan used a Facebook setting to “check in” in San Luis Potosi less than 24 hours ago.

Friends and fans wrote words of comfort and disbelief on the his Facebook page.

Dahan appeared to be traveling and working in Mexico for the better part of this month, according to the Facebook profile.