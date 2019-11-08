Israeli TV show ‘Fauda’ to get Indian remake

The Israeli hit series “Fauda” will be adapted into an Indian version that examines the conflict between India and Pakistan.

The remake, a collaboration between the Mumbai-based Applause Entertainment and Israel’s YES Studios, is expected to go into production by next year and be released at the end of 2020, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Its title and casting are as yet unknown.

“Fauda,” the Israeli drama in Hebrew and Arabic, focuses on a commando unit of the Israeli Defense Forces whose members embed themselves in the Palestinian community, gathering intelligence and preventing terror attacks. Netflix has aired its first two seasons with English subtitles. Its third season currently is in production.

The series was created by Avi Issacharoff, the Arab affairs reporter for the Times of Israel, and actor Lior Raz, who stars in the show. Both men served in the IDF unit depicted in the series.