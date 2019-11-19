Israeli university heads call U of Toronto kosher scandal ‘theater of absurd’
Chairman of the Committee of University Heads says branding kosher food on campus ‘pro-Israel’ reveals that BDS is actually about suppressing freedoms of religious Jews
JTA — The leaders of Israel’s seven universities on Tuesday expressed their outrage over the University of Toronto’s Graduate Student Union in Canada conflating a kosher food program with support for Israel.
“Just when we thought that we’d seen it all regarding the ascent of anti-Semitism masquerading as anti-Zionism on campus, the Graduate Student Union at the University of Toronto [U of T] took this theater of the absurd to new heights by characterizing kosher food as ‘pro-Israel,’” Ron Robin, chairman of the Committee of University Heads, said in a statement. Robin is president of the University of Haifa.
The Graduate Student Union’s external commissioner, in response to a Jewish student’s request for the union to officially support the Kosher Forward Campaign, suggested that the Executive Committee might be reluctant to advance such a motion to its board of directors. The commissioner said since Hillel is “pro-Israel,” supporting the motion would go against the “will of the membership.”
The union later apologized for “unintentionally caus[ing] harm toward the Jewish community.”
In 2012, the union voted to support the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions, or BDS, movement against Israel.
“The classification of kosher food as ‘pro-Israel’ illustrates just how far the BDS movement has come in terms of zeroing in on its actual objective — suppressing the freedom of speech and freedom of religion of Jews, not merely leveling criticism at the State of Israel and its policies,” Robin said.
The committee is made up of the presidents, rectors and directors-general of the Israeli universities.
The Times of Israel covers one of the most complicated, and contentious, parts of the world. Determined to keep readers fully informed and enable them to form and flesh out their own opinions, The Times of Israel has gradually established itself as the leading source of independent and fair-minded journalism on Israel, the region and the Jewish world.
We've achieved this by investing ever-greater resources in our journalism while keeping all of the content on our site free.
Unlike many other news sites, we have not put up a paywall. But we would like to invite readers who can afford to do so, and for whom The Times of Israel has become important, to help support our journalism by joining The Times of Israel Community. Join now and for as little as $6 a month you can both help ensure our ongoing investment in quality journalism, and enjoy special status and benefits as a Times of Israel Community member.
comments