Jewish GOP group joins attacks on progressive Congresswomen
Jewish GOP group joins attacks on progressive Congresswomen

RJC backs Sen. Lindsey Graham for saying Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and colleagues are communists who hate Israel, the US and are anti-Semitic

By JTA and TOI staff Today, 12:27 am 0 Edit
US President Donald Trump speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting at The Venetian Las Vegas on April 6, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP)
The Republican Jewish Coalition said Monday it supported a comment calling a group of progressive Democratic congresswomen anti-Semitic communists who hate Israel and the US.

In a statement disseminated on Twitter by US President Donald Trump, Sen. Lindsey Graham calls Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a group of other freshman Democratic lawmakers “a bunch of communists. They hate Israel. They hate our own country.”

The Republican Jewish Coalition said it agreed with Graham. It tweeted a clip of his statement, made to Fox News, and wrote “He isn’t wrong.”

Asked to elaborate, an RJC spokesman wrote to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that “we simply believe that everything Senator Graham says in this clip is correct, both in fact and sentiment.”

“We all know that AOC and this crowd are a bunch of communists,” Graham said in the clip tweeted by the RJC.

In this file photo taken on May 21, 2019 US Senator from South Carolina Lindsey Graham gives a statement after closed-door briefing on Iran in the auditorium of the Capitol Visitors Center in Washington, DC. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

“They hate Israel. They hate our own country. They’re calling the guards along our border, the border patrol agents, concentration camp guards. They accuse people who support Israel of doing it ‘for the Benjamins.’ They’re anti-Semitic. They’re anti-America. Aim higher. We don’t need to know anything about them personally. Talk about their policies.”

Graham’s statement came in response to a series of tweets from Trump insulting progressive Democratic congresswomen, apparently Ocasio-Cortez and her congressional allies, Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley.

Then Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY., left, walks with Rep.-elect IIhan Omar, D-Minn., right, during a member-elect briefings on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

The president falsely tweeted that the congresswomen “originally came from countries” outside the United States, and told them to “go back” to the “places from which they came.” In fact, all of the congresswomen besides Omar were born in the United States.

He also said they owed an apology to Israel in a series of followup tweets.

The comments have been widely decried as racist.

