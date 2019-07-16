Jewish GOP group joins attacks on progressive Congresswomen

The Republican Jewish Coalition said Monday it supported a comment calling a group of progressive Democratic congresswomen anti-Semitic communists who hate Israel and the US.

In a statement disseminated on Twitter by US President Donald Trump, Sen. Lindsey Graham calls Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a group of other freshman Democratic lawmakers “a bunch of communists. They hate Israel. They hate our own country.”

The Republican Jewish Coalition said it agreed with Graham. It tweeted a clip of his statement, made to Fox News, and wrote “He isn’t wrong.”

Asked to elaborate, an RJC spokesman wrote to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that “we simply believe that everything Senator Graham says in this clip is correct, both in fact and sentiment.”

“We all know that AOC and this crowd are a bunch of communists,” Graham said in the clip tweeted by the RJC.

“They hate Israel. They hate our own country. They’re calling the guards along our border, the border patrol agents, concentration camp guards. They accuse people who support Israel of doing it ‘for the Benjamins.’ They’re anti-Semitic. They’re anti-America. Aim higher. We don’t need to know anything about them personally. Talk about their policies.”

Graham’s statement came in response to a series of tweets from Trump insulting progressive Democratic congresswomen, apparently Ocasio-Cortez and her congressional allies, Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley.

The president falsely tweeted that the congresswomen “originally came from countries” outside the United States, and told them to “go back” to the “places from which they came.” In fact, all of the congresswomen besides Omar were born in the United States.

He also said they owed an apology to Israel in a series of followup tweets.

The comments have been widely decried as racist.