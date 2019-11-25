Kyiv monument to Sholem Aleichem vandalized with swastikas
Police yet to announce investigation after perpetrators spray-paint Nazi symbol on statue commemorating prolific Yiddish writer
A monument in downtown Kyiv to prolific Yiddish writer and humorist Sholem Aleichem was vandalized with swastikas overnight Sunday, according to Ukrainian media reports.
Reports said that vandals spray-painted the Nazi symbol on the statue, located in front of a synagogue in the Ukrainian capital.
“Another provocation against our synagogue… this morning,” Ukraine’s Chief Rabbi Moshe Reuven Azman posted on his Facebook page along with photos of the damage.
Israel’s ambassador to Ukraine on Monday said that Ukraine needed to “wake up” and called on local authorities to catch and prosecute the perpetrators.
Some reports said that nearby security cameras caught the perpetrators vandalizing the monument.
Police have yet to announce an investigation into the vandalism, though reports noted that dissemination of the Nazi symbol is illegal in Ukraine and punishable by a jail term of up to five years.
