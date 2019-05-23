Labor dispute threatens return of ‘Shtisel’ for 3rd season

A labor dispute is threatening the much-heralded return of “Shtisel,” the Israeli show about ultra-Orthodox Jews that became a surprise hit on Netflix.

The show’s writer, Yehonatan Indursky, confirmed earlier this month that the show would get a third season, and that all the stars were on board.

But, the Israeli Actors’ Association has asked the cast not to sign a contract with the show unless they’re guaranteed more money, citing the sale of the series overseas.

Uri Reshtik, chairman of the Israeli Actors’ Association, said in a statement that European and US networks compensate their actors when local shows are sold to be aired abroad.

The show first aired in Israel in 2013 and only ran for two seasons, although its stars expressed a hope that it would be revived. It was aired last year on Netflix with English subtitles and gained a loyal following.

“Shtisel” follows a recently widowed man and his son as they try to find love within the confines of their strict religious life.