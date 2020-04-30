Last Israeli farmers leave enclave after Jordan deal ends

Israeli farmers left an agricultural enclave in neighboring Jordan possibly for the last time Thursday, as the extension of a lease enabling their use of the border land expired.

In November, Jordan resumed control over the Naharayim and Tzofar enclaves, after refusing Israel’s requests to renew the 25-year lease on the lands that was part of the 1994 peace treaty between the countries.

However, an extension of the lease on Tzofar, located in the southern Arava region, was later agreed until the end of April and the area was declared a closed military zone, with access limited only to farmers.

Erez Gibori, a farmer from Tzofar whose fields were in the enclave, said that Jordan’s decision to take back the lands went “against the spirit of the peace agreement.”

Gibori said the last farmers, who had grown peppers in the enclave, had left it by Thursday afternoon.