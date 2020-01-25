Leading UK soccer players speak against hatred in Holocaust Memorial Day video

Leading UK soccer players and coaches speak out against hatred and anti-Semitism in a video marking Holocaust Memorial Day to be broadcast during soccer games this weekend.

The two-minute video features England men’s team captain Harry Kane; England women’s team captain Steph Houghton; Chelsea team manager Frank Lampard; Liverpool team manager Jürgen Klopp; presenter Gary Lineker; and some two dozen other leading soccer figures.

The clip features close-up shots of their faces, interspersed with images from the Holocaust and modern-day instances of hatred and racism, including at soccer games.

The video, produced by the UK’s National Holocaust Centre and Museum, is a call to action to fans to take action against hatred.

“We remember those who stood by, those who did nothing, those that shook their heads,” the video says. “We remember those who turned away, who watched the deeds of others but did nothing. We remember the good people, the decent people, all the regular people who didn’t hate but encouraged and supported hatred through the power of their silence.”

The International Holocaust Memorial Day takes place on Monday. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp by Soviet forces during World War II, with ceremonies taking place at Auschwitz, in Israel and elsewhere.