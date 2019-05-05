After firing 400 rockets in a day, Gaza terror groups threaten to increase range

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Emmanuel Nahshon calls on the world to condemn the ongoing rocket fire from Gaza “in the strongest possible terms.”

In a short English-language clip posted on his Twitter account, Nahshon notes that Hamas and Islamic Jihad have shot 430 rockets and mortars at Israeli population centers, causing one fatality and several injuries.

“This is a situation we cannot accept. We will hit back — we will make sure that the Palestinian terror organization are not able to continue with these attacks, and we ask the international community to condemn it in the strongest possible terms,” he says.

My take on the terror attacks from Gaza against Southern Israel ⁦@IsraelMFA⁩ pic.twitter.com/1tt1xOlLR8 — Emmanuel Nahshon (@EmmanuelNahshon) May 5, 2019

— Raphael Ahren