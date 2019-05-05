Gantz to urge ‘alternative approaches’ to Gaza in statement from Sderot

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
‘We have not yet begun,’ Hamas threatens Israel in message in Hebrew
The military wing of terror group Hamas posts a message in Hebrew on its website saying “we have not yet begun.”
The threat refers to some 450 rockets fired from the Gaza Strip at Israeli communities since yesterday.
Video: Rocket fired overnight from Gaza hit a kindergarten in Sderot
Footage emerges from a kindergarten in the Israeli city of Sderot, that suffered significant damage from a rocket fired from Gaza by Palestinian terror groups during the night.
There were no casualties in the strike. No educational institutions in Gaza-adjacent communities are functioning today due to the flareup.
המתיחות בדרום | תיעוד מגן ילדים בשדרות שנפגע מרקטה בשעה שלוש וחצי לפנות בוקר. לא היו נפגעים
(צילום: שדרות און ליין) pic.twitter.com/E9uu9NTOQ9
May 5, 2019
IDF officially denies Gaza mother, baby killed by Israeli strike
Israel’s army denied claims from Hamas-run Gazan authorities that an Israeli strike killed a pregnant Palestinian mother and her baby, saying a misfired Hamas rocket was to blame for the deaths.
“The terror organization’s propaganda at its finest,” IDF spokesman Ronen Manelis says on Twitter.
“The mother and girl they’re claiming in Gaza that were killed in an (Israeli) attack were killed by Hamas use of weapons,” he adds.
Manelis is repeating a claim made earlier by the military’s Arabic-language spokesman that the deaths were caused by a failed rocket launch by terrorists within a civilian populated area.
Another military spokesman, Jonathan Conricus, tells journalists that based on intelligence, “we are now confident” that the deaths were not due to an Israeli strike.
“Their unfortunate deaths were not a result of (Israeli) weaponry but a Hamas rocket that was fired and exploded not where it was supposed to,” he said.
— with AFP
Islamic Jihad says two of its members killed in Israeli strike on Gaza
Two Islamic Jihad terrorists were killed by an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip early today, the Islamist group says.
Mahmoud Issa and Fawzy Bwadi were killed during an Israeli “bombardment in the central Gaza Strip,” a statement says, hailing them as fighters.
Six Palestinians and an Israeli have been reported killed since a flareup in violence began yesterday, including a Gazan mother and baby whom Israel says were killed by a failed missile launch by terror groups.
Israel says some 430 rockets have been fired from the coastal enclave since yesterday and it has responded with waves of air and tank strikes.
— with AFP
IDF says it has targeted group of Palestinian terrorists in northern Gaza
The Israeli military says one of its aircraft has targeted a group of Palestinian terrorist operatives in the northern Gaza Strip.
— Judah Ari Gross
Gantz to urge ‘alternative approaches’ to Gaza in statement from Sderot
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz will tour the Gaza border communities this morning and give a press statement from the city of Sderot at 12.45 p.m., immediately before the Security Cabinet is set to meet in Tel Aviv.
The former IDF chief of staff, who is expected to become opposition leader, “will speak about alternative approaches that should be taken by the government and offer our support and commitment to the people of the south,” his spokesperson tells The Times of Israel.
Yesterday Gantz said that Israel must respond to the latest barrage of rockets from Gaza with “uncompromising force” in order to “restore the deterrence that has been eroded catastrophically for more than a year.”
— Raoul Wootliff
Anticipating continued fighting, IDF sends armored brigade to Gaza border
The IDF’s 7th Armored Brigade is being sent to the Gaza border as the military anticipates fighting in the Strip to continue in the coming days, IDF spokesperson Ronen Manelis says.
Manelis repeats a claim made by the military’s Arabic-language spokesman that a Palestinian mother and child were killed not by an Israeli airstrike — as alleged by the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry — but by a failed rocket launch by terrorists within a civilian populated area.
The spokesperson says he is unaware of ceasefire efforts. Israeli officials have routinely denied such claims in the past year, even when facts on the ground show that a de facto truce is in place.
— Judah Ari Gross
President Rivlin sends condolences to family of Moshe Agadi
President Reuven Rivlin sends his condolences to the family of Moshe Agadi (58), father of four, killed in an overnight rocket attack from Gaza on Ashkelon.
“We send you a big consoling hug and share your great sadness,” Rivlin says in a tweet.
Italy expresses solidarity with Israel, decries ‘extremely heavy missile attack’
The Italian government releases a statement in support of Israel after a 24-hour-long flareup in and around the Gaza Strip that has seen more than 430 rockets fired by Palestinian terror groups and retaliatory Israeli strikes.
Interior Minister Matteo Salvini says Israel has suffered an “extremely heavy missile attack,” and expresses solidarity with the Israeli people and prime minister.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Matteo Salvini: "Extremely heavy missile attack against Israel, all my solidarity to Prime Minister @netanyahu and all Israeli people."
— Italy in Israel (@ItalyinIsrael) May 5, 2019
Rishon Lezion municipality opens bomb shelters
The city of Rishon Lezion, south of Tel Aviv, opens its bomb shelters as terror groups in the Gaza Strip threaten to launch rockets deeper into Israel on Sunday.
“In light of the expanding range of fire, I have ordered the shelters be opened in order to increase preparedness for the security of residents of the city,” Rishon Lezion mayor Raz Kinstlich says in a statement.
— Judah Ari Gross
Foreign Ministry calls on world to condemn rocket fire from Gaza
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Emmanuel Nahshon calls on the world to condemn the ongoing rocket fire from Gaza “in the strongest possible terms.”
In a short English-language clip posted on his Twitter account, Nahshon notes that Hamas and Islamic Jihad have shot 430 rockets and mortars at Israeli population centers, causing one fatality and several injuries.
“This is a situation we cannot accept. We will hit back — we will make sure that the Palestinian terror organization are not able to continue with these attacks, and we ask the international community to condemn it in the strongest possible terms,” he says.
My take on the terror attacks from Gaza against Southern Israel
— Emmanuel Nahshon (@EmmanuelNahshon) May 5, 2019
— Raphael Ahren
Israel said to strike homes of more than 30 Hamas, Islamic Jihad commanders
The Israeli Air Force continues to strike targets in Gaza, reportedly bombing the private homes of more than 30 Hamas and Islamic Jihad mid-level commanders throughout the Strip.
Some of the buildings were housing weapons, the army says.
Israel allows fuel shipment into Gaza to prevent ‘humanitarian deterioration’
Israel allows fuel into the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom crossing despite the closure of the passage the day before in response to ongoing rocket attacks from the coastal enclave, an Israeli official says.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, says the decision was made to “prevent the civilian-humanitarian deterioration of the Strip.”
— Judah Ari Gross
Moshe Agadi, killed by rocket from Gaza, to be buried at 4 p.m.
Media outlets publish a photo of Moshe Agadi, 58, killed early this morning by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip by Palestinian terror groups.
His funeral will be held today at 4 p.m. at the Ashkelon Alternative Cemetery.
Gaza ministry says 10 Palestinians killed; 6 identified as terror group members
The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry says ten Palestinians have been killed since Friday, when the current flareup with Israel began.
Three of the fatalities are identified as operatives of the Hamas terror group and three others as members of Islamic Jihad, according to Israel’s Channel 13.
The toll includes a pregnant mother, her 14-month-old infant and her unborn child. Israel has said those deaths were the result of a failed rocket launch by Gaza terror groups, not an IDF strike.
Rocket alarms sound in Sderot, Sha’ar Hanegev after several hour lull
Fresh rocket sirens sound in the Sha’ar Hanegev region of southern Israel and in the nearby town of Sderot, after several hours without a rocket strike from Gaza.
The apparent attack comes as the Israeli military continues to conduct airstrikes in the Strip.
— Judah Ari Gross
Gaza terror groups say they are mulling increasing rocket range to over 40 km
In a joint statement, the military wings of Gaza-based terror groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad threaten to increase the range of the rockets launched at Israel, after more than 400 projectiles were fired since yesterday, killing an Israeli man.
“A barrage of about 50 rockets was fired at the area of Ashkelon, and we are weighing increasing the fire to more than 40 kilometers in the coming hours if the aggression continues,” the statement says, referring to the Israeli retaliatory strikes in Gaza that have targeted Hamas targets and killed six people.
In light of Israel’s “insistence on hitting houses, the Palestinian resistance decided to react in an unprecedented way,” the terror groups add, according to a translation by the Ynet news site.
Moshe Agadi was hit by rocket shrapnel while on cigarette break — brother
Shai Agadi, the brother of Moshe Agadi, a 58-year-old father of four killed by a rocket in Ashkelon, mourns him on Army Radio.
“We don’t know how to continue from here. If Moshe was here he would have given us hope. We are helpless.”
Another brother, Shmuel, tells Israel Radio that Moshe “went out to smoke a cigarette between barrage and barrage [of rockets] and didn’t make it in time to the rocket shelter. They tried to resuscitate him but they lost him on the way to the hospital.”
Man killed in rocket attack named as Moshe Agadi, 58
Media reports name the Ashkelon man killed by a rocket as Moshe Agadi, 58, a father of four.
The reports say the rocket landed next to Agadi’s home, while he wasn’t in a rocket shelter. He suffered shrapnel wounds in his stomach and chest and was taken to Barzilai hospital, where doctors pronounced his death.
He is the first Israeli killed in the flareup of violence that began over the weekend.
More than 400 rockets have been fired at Israel by terror groups from the Gaza Strip since Saturday, Israel’s military says, and Israel has responded with air and tank strikes.
— With AFP
