The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
Rishon Lezion municipality opens bomb shelters
The city of Rishon Lezion, south of Tel Aviv, opens its bomb shelters as terror groups in the Gaza Strip threaten to launch rockets deeper into Israel on Sunday.
“In light of the expanding range of fire, I have ordered the shelters be opened in order to increase preparedness for the security of residents of the city,” Rishon Lezion mayor Raz Kinstlich says in a statement.
— Judah Ari Gross
Foreign Ministry calls on world to condemn rocket fire from Gaza
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Emmanuel Nahshon calls on the world to condemn the ongoing rocket fire from Gaza “in the strongest possible terms.”
In a short English-language clip posted on his Twitter account, Nahshon notes that Hamas and Islamic Jihad have shot 430 rockets and mortars at Israeli population centers, causing one fatality and several injuries.
“This is a situation we cannot accept. We will hit back — we will make sure that the Palestinian terror organization are not able to continue with these attacks, and we ask the international community to condemn it in the strongest possible terms,” he says.
My take on the terror attacks from Gaza against Southern Israel @IsraelMFA pic.twitter.com/1tt1xOlLR8
— Emmanuel Nahshon (@EmmanuelNahshon) May 5, 2019
— Raphael Ahren
Israel said to strike homes of more than 30 Hamas, Islamic Jihad commanders
The Israeli Air Force continues to strike targets in Gaza, reportedly bombing the private homes of more than 30 Hamas and Islamic Jihad mid-level commanders throughout the Strip.
Some of the buildings were housing weapons, the army says.
Israel allows fuel shipment into Gaza to prevent ‘humanitarian deterioration’
Israel allows fuel into the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom crossing despite the closure of the passage the day before in response to ongoing rocket attacks from the coastal enclave, an Israeli official says.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, says the decision was made to “prevent the civilian-humanitarian deterioration of the Strip.”
— Judah Ari Gross
Moshe Agadi, killed by rocket from Gaza, to be buried at 4 p.m.
Media outlets publish a photo of Moshe Agadi, 58, killed early this morning by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip by Palestinian terror groups.
His funeral will be held today at 4 p.m. at the Ashkelon Alternative Cemetery.
Gaza ministry says 10 Palestinians killed; 6 identified as terror group members
The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry says ten Palestinians have been killed since Friday, when the current flareup with Israel began.
Three of the fatalities are identified as operatives of the Hamas terror group and three others as members of Islamic Jihad, according to Israel’s Channel 13.
The toll includes a pregnant mother, her 14-month-old infant and her unborn child. Israel has said those deaths were the result of a failed rocket launch by Gaza terror groups, not an IDF strike.
Rocket alarms sound in Sderot, Sha’ar Hanegev after several hour lull
Fresh rocket sirens sound in the Sha’ar Hanegev region of southern Israel and in the nearby town of Sderot, after several hours without a rocket strike from Gaza.
The apparent attack comes as the Israeli military continues to conduct airstrikes in the Strip.
— Judah Ari Gross
Gaza terror groups say they are mulling increasing rocket range to over 40 km
In a joint statement, the military wings of Gaza-based terror groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad threaten to increase the range of the rockets launched at Israel, after more than 400 projectiles were fired since yesterday, killing an Israeli man.
“A barrage of about 50 rockets was fired at the area of Ashkelon, and we are weighing increasing the fire to more than 40 kilometers in the coming hours if the aggression continues,” the statement says, referring to the Israeli retaliatory strikes in Gaza that have targeted Hamas targets and killed six people.
In light of Israel’s “insistence on hitting houses, the Palestinian resistance decided to react in an unprecedented way,” the terror groups add, according to a translation by the Ynet news site.
Moshe Agadi was hit by rocket shrapnel while on cigarette break — brother
Shai Agadi, the brother of Moshe Agadi, a 58-year-old father of four killed by a rocket in Ashkelon, mourns him on Army Radio.
“We don’t know how to continue from here. If Moshe was here he would have given us hope. We are helpless.”
Another brother, Shmuel, tells Israel Radio that Moshe “went out to smoke a cigarette between barrage and barrage [of rockets] and didn’t make it in time to the rocket shelter. They tried to resuscitate him but they lost him on the way to the hospital.”
Man killed in rocket attack named as Moshe Agadi, 58
Media reports name the Ashkelon man killed by a rocket as Moshe Agadi, 58, a father of four.
The reports say the rocket landed next to Agadi’s home, while he wasn’t in a rocket shelter. He suffered shrapnel wounds in his stomach and chest and was taken to Barzilai hospital, where doctors pronounced his death.
He is the first Israeli killed in the flareup of violence that began over the weekend.
More than 400 rockets have been fired at Israel by terror groups from the Gaza Strip since Saturday, Israel’s military says, and Israel has responded with air and tank strikes.
— With AFP
