Mortar fired from Gaza lands outside Israeli kindergarten, causing no damage

A mortar shell that was fired from the Gaza Strip around an hour ago landed just outside a kindergarten, causing neither damage nor injury, a spokesperson for the Sha’ar Hanegev region says.

By order of the military, the school was closed today in light of the ongoing fighting between Israel and terror groups in the Strip.

The mortar shell triggered sirens in the Alumim and Nahal Oz communities northeast of Gaza shortly after 11 a.m.

— Judah Ari Gross