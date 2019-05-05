UN envoy calls on Palestinians to halt Gaza rocket fire

The Israeli military says it failed to recognize the risks posed to Israeli drivers on a road north of the Gaza Strip, where a man was killed today when a Kornet anti-tank guided missile fired from the enclave struck his car.

Earlier in the day, the IDF ordered sections of the Route 232 highway in southern Israel closed in light of the threat of sniper and missile attacks from Gaza, but not the area where the deadly attack took place.

“The specific road where the civilian’s vehicle was hit was not closed due to the distance [from Gaza]. At the time, we didn’t see that threat,” IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus says.

The spokesman says the military is investigating the matter and that it is “very much an ongoing event.”

Conricus says once the IDF completes its probe of the deadly missile attack, it will release the findings to the family of the victim and the public.