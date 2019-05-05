The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.
Pompeo says Israel has ‘every right’ to defend itself
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Israelis have “every right to defend themselves” after terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip continued to intensify a wave of rocket attacks into southern Israel.
Speaking on “Fox News Sunday,” Pompeo calls the violence “pretty serious.”
“These rockets were fired with civilians around them to protect from return fire,” he says. “This is terrible.”
Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo talks about the current situation between Israel and Gaza pic.twitter.com/FfpNWQRnTq
— FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) May 5, 2019
“I hope we can return to the cease-fire that had been in place for weeks,” Pompeo adds.
— with AP
IDF jeep hit by anti-tank missile fired from Gaza — Palestinian media
Palestinian media reports that terrorist groups in the Strip fired an anti-tank guided missile at an Israeli military jeep east of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.
The Israeli military does not immediately confirm the strike.
— Judah Ari Gross
IDF admits failure in identifying dangers on Gaza-adjacent road after driver killed by missile
The Israeli military says it failed to recognize the risks posed to Israeli drivers on a road north of the Gaza Strip, where a man was killed today when a Kornet anti-tank guided missile fired from the enclave struck his car.
Earlier in the day, the IDF ordered sections of the Route 232 highway in southern Israel closed in light of the threat of sniper and missile attacks from Gaza, but not the area where the deadly attack took place.
“The specific road where the civilian’s vehicle was hit was not closed due to the distance [from Gaza]. At the time, we didn’t see that threat,” IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus says.
The spokesman says the military is investigating the matter and that it is “very much an ongoing event.”
Conricus says once the IDF completes its probe of the deadly missile attack, it will release the findings to the family of the victim and the public.
UN envoy calls on Palestinians to halt Gaza rocket fire
The UN envoy to the Middle East is calling for a cessation of rocket fire by Palestinian terrorist groups in Gaza after over 600 projectiles were launched at Israel in the past day.
Nickolay Mladenov tweets that “enough Palestinian and Israeli lives have been lost, people injured, houses damaged and destroyed,” and calls for a “return to the understandings of the past few months before it is too late.”
I condemn the continuing launching of rockets from #Gaza. Enough #Palestinian and #Israeli lives have been lost, people injured, houses damaged and destroyed! It is time to de-escalate and return to the understandings of the past few months before it is too late. #UN
— Nickolay E. MLADENOV (@nmladenov) May 5, 2019
Israeli retaliatory airstrikes have killed at least nine Palestinians and wounded over 110, while Palestinian rocket and mortar fire has killed three Israelis and wounded over 100.
The UN, Egypt, and Qatar have been working in recent months to broker a lasting cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian terrorist group ruling the Gaza Strip.
— with AP
Islamic Jihad threatens to escalate Gaza violence to all-out war
The spokesman for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad says the armed terror group in the Gaza Strip is poised to escalate deadly violence against Israel to an all-out war.
“The resistance is on the verge of a new level in facing aggression; a level that could lead to open war,” Mosab Al Braim tells the Hamas-linked al-Risala daily. “It will hurt the enemy like our people are hurting.”
2 members of Gaza rocket-launching squad said killed in Israeli strike
Palestinian media reports that two members of a rocket-launching squad were killed in an Israeli strike east of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.
— Judah Ari Gross
Air Force targeting Hamas’s internal security establishment in Gaza City
The Israeli Air Force says its attack helicopters have begun bombing a building used by Hamas’s internal security service in the Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City.
— Judah Ari Gross
IDF confirms Israeli driver killed by anti-tank guided missile
The Israel Defense Forces confirms that the 60-year-old man killed in a strike on his car north of the Gaza Strip was hit by an anti-tank guided missile fired from the coastal enclave.
Earlier, the Hamas terror group claimed responsibility for the attack, but the IDF said at the time it was still investigating the source of the blast.
Following the attack, the roads closest to the Gaza border were closed to traffic out of concerns of additional anti-tank missile attacks.
— Judah Ari Gross
13 Israelis injured in barrage of rockets, mortars fired from Gaza — medics
As of Sunday afternoon, 13 people in Israel were hit by rockets, missiles and mortar shells from the Gaza Strip, according to the Magen David Adom ambulance service.
Three men were killed in these strikes; two were seriously injured, two were moderately hurt, and six were lightly wounded.
Twelve people were also lightly injured running to bomb shelters.
In addition, 66 people received medical treatment after suffering anxiety attacks from the attacks.
— Judah Ari Gross
IDF deploying 2nd tank unit to Gaza border
The Golan Infantry Brigade is being sent to the Gaza border as reinforcement, in addition to the 7th Armored Brigade, which was sent to the area earlier in the day, the army says.
— Judah Ari Gross
Netanya opening public bomb shelters amid fears of worsening Gaza violence
The city of Netanya, a coastal city around 30 minutes north of Tel Aviv, opens its public bomb shelters as a precaution for residents amid the wave of rocket fire into southern Israel from the Gaza Strip.
The decision is made by the municipality, not the the IDF’s Homefront Command.
Earlier, Channel 12 news said Israeli defense officials are worried the latest round of fighting with armed terrorist groups in Gaza, will spread to the north of the country.
Defense officials said worried Gaza flare-up will spread to Tel Aviv, north
Israel’s defense establishment is reportedly concerned the flare-up with armed terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip will spread to the northern border.
According to Channel 12 news, defense officials are concerned that Lebanon’s Hezbollah might join the fighting by launching an attack.
The officials are quoted as saying that Hamas is likely to expand its rocket attacks to the central Tel Aviv area if the conflict continues.
Air Force says 600 projectiles fired at Israel from Gaza in 24 hours
Since Saturday morning, more than 600 projectiles were fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip, a senior Israeli Air Force officer says.
The officer says that 200 of the projectiles were launched at civilian areas, according to Hebrew-language news sites.
Of the projectiles fired at Israeli cities or towns, the officer said the Iron Dome defense system intercepted 86 percent of them.
Incoming rocket sirens blare in southern Israeli communities
A fresh round of rocket sirens sound in the communities of Sa’ad, Kfar Azza and Mefalsim as a barrage is fired toward southern Israel from the Gaza Strip.
There are no immediate reports of injuries.
— Judah Ari Gross
IDF says airstrike in southern Gaza targeting terrorist positions
The IDF says one of its aircraft fired at a terrorist operative in the southern Gaza Strip.
There are no immediate Palestinian reports of injuries.
— Judah Ari Gross
Rocket sirens sound in Ashkelon area
Rocket alert sirens sound in the city of Ashkelon and communities south of it as terror groups in the Strip launch a fresh barrage of rockets toward Israel.
There are no immediate reports of injuries in the attack.
— Judah Ari Gross
IDF says fresh airstrikes targeting terror cell in northern Gaza
The Israeli military says one of its aircraft bombed a number of terrorist operatives in the northern Gaza Strip a short time ago.
Earlier, the Security Cabinet instructed the IDF to intensify strikes on Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets in the Palestinian enclave in response to the hundreds of rockets that were fired at Israel since yesterday.
— Judah Ari Gross
Thai worker injured by shrapnel from Gaza rocket
A 30-year-old farm worker from Thailand sustained moderate injures when a rocket exploded in the field where he was working, adjacent to the border with the Gaza Strip.
According to reports, the man working in the Eshkol Regional Council was taken to a nearby hospital by military helicopter with moderate to serious injuries.
Israel says latest Gaza strike killed Hamas’s chief Iran liaison
The IDF confirms conducting a targeted killing of a Hamas field commander, saying he was responsible for receiving money for the group from Israel’s enemy, Iran.
The Hamas commander is identified as Hamed Hamdan al-Khodari.
According to the IDF, al-Khodari owned a number of money exchanges in the Gaza Strip and used them to bring in large amounts of cash into the coastal enclave for Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and other terror groups.
“Al-Khodari’s financial activities… significantly contributed to advancing terrorist activities and militarily strengthening terror groups in the Gaza Strip,” the army says.
The IDF says the assassination of al-Khodari is meant to thwart Iran’s efforts to support terror attacks from the Gaza Strip.
The Gazan health ministry confirmed al-Khodari’s death and Hamas’s armed wing later claimed him as one of its commanders.
— Judah Ari Gross
Bennett to skip Security Cabinet meeting, will visit Gaza border instead
Lame duck Education Minister Naftali Bennett is not attending the Security Cabinet meeting currently taking place in Tel Aviv, choosing instead to visit residence in the Gaza border region affected by the sharp escalation in rocket attacks from the Strip.
The meeting, the first of the high-level forum responsible for authorizing military operations since the latest round of violence began on Friday, started at 3 p.m. after being postponed from 12.30 earlier in the afternoon.
While Bennett’s visit to Israel’s south appears to have been a last minute undertaking, (it’s not featured on his public schedule) it’s unclear if the New Right leader, whose party failed to enter the Knesset in last month’s election, had initially intended to attend the meeting.
A spokesperson for Bennett, a long-time critic of both the weak role given to the Security Cabinet and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Gaza policy, would not comment what the minister intends to say during a series of press interviews he will give while on the Gaza border.
New Right No.2 Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, who was also voted out of the Knesset along with Bennett, will attend the meeting being held at the Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv.
Both Bennett and Shaked will remain ministers in the transitional government until the new government is sworn in once a coalition has been formed.
— Raoul Wootliff
Commander with ties to Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar said killed in Israeli strike
One of those killed in the strike is identified by Palestinian media as Hamed Hamdan al-Khodari, who is said to be a Hamas field commander connected to Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.
המחוסל הוא חאמד אלחדרי, בן 34, מפקד (מג״ד?) בזרוע הצבאית של חמאס pic.twitter.com/nNPVMr89FG
— Shimrit Meir שמרית מאיר (@shimritmeir) May 5, 2019
— Judah Ari Gross
Israeli airstrike kills Hamas field commander — Palestinian media
Palestinian media reports that Israeli aircraft target a car in Gaza City, killing one person and injuring at least three others.
The reports say that one of those killed was a Hamas field commander.
This appears to be a return to Israel’s once common practice of directly targeting terrorist leaders.
— with Judah Ari Gross
Hamas claims responsibility for anti-tank missile attack that hit car
Hamas claims responsibility for an anti-tank missile attack on a car near Kibbutz Erez.
Earlier, reports said it was a rocket launched from Gaza that directly hit the vehicle. The IDF has said it is investigating the nature of the attack.
It isn’t yet clear whether the driver of the car is one of the two Israelis who have succumbed to critical wounds suffered in the attack and a rocket that landed inside a factory in Ashkelon.
Two lightly wounded as mortar directly hits home in Eshkol region
A mortar launched by terror groups from the Gaza Strip directly hits a home in one of the communities of the Eshkol region, the Eshkol Regional Council says.
Two people were lightly injured in the incident, it adds.
Palestinian media says 2 fatalities in Israeli strike are Islamic Jihad members
Palestinian media says the two men killed earlier in an Israeli airstrike are members of the Al-Quds Brigades, Islamic Jihad’s military wing.
IDF accuses journalists of ‘amplifying Hamas lies’ on Palestinian family’s death
The Israel Defense Forces official Twitter account accuses media outlets around the world of “amplifying Hamas lies” on the death early this morning of a pregnant woman, her niece and her unborn baby in Gaza.
While Hamas authorities have claimed they were killed by an Israeli airstrike — a claim that has been featured unchallenged in some reports in international media — Israel has said the deaths were the result of a malfunctioned rocket fired by terror groups that fell short of its target.
Yesterday, Palestinian weapons caused the tragic death of a mother in Gaza and her baby. Hamas blamed Israel. Journalists amplified the lie. Our assessment indicates that the incident had nothing to do with IDF strikes.
— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 5, 2019
Two Israelis injured in rocket strikes die in hospital
Two Israeli men who were critically injured in separate attacks from the Gaza Strip have been pronounced dead in Ashkelon’s Barzilai Medical Center.
Two men had been critically injured when a rocket fired from Gaza directly hit the factory in which they were working in Ashkelon. Another man at the site was moderately wounded.
In addition, a 60-year-old man was critically wounded as he was driving his car near the Gaza border. The IDF says it is looking into what hit his car, a rocket or an anti-tank guided missile. He sustained a serious shrapnel wound to the leg, causing significant blood loss, medics say.
It isn’t immediately clear which two of the three critically wounded men mentioned above have been pronounced dead. The third is undergoing surgery and his life is in danger.
— with Judah Ari Gross
Fresh rocket sirens heard in southern Israel
Rocket sirens are heard in the communities of Kibbutz Kissufim, Nirim and Ein Hashlosha, across from southern Gaza, as terror groups in the Strip continue launching rockets and mortar shells at southern Israel.
— Judah Ari Gross
Video shows rocket from Gaza landing next to group of soldiers
A rocket fired from the Gaza Strip strikes the ground next to a bus carrying soldiers in southern Israel.
In a video, filmed by one of the troops, Iron Dome interceptor missiles can be seen flying overhead when suddenly a loud blast is heard as a rocket slams into the earth next to the highway on which the soldiers were traveling.
No injuries are reported.
— Judah Ari Gross
Trains halted between Beersheba and Kiryat Gat after rocket hits tracks
The train between Beersheba and Kiryat Gat is temporarily halted after a rocket hit the tracks near Beersheba and damaged infrastructure, Israel Railways says.
IDF investigating if car in Kibbutz Erez was hit by anti-tank missile, not rocket
The Israeli military is investigating if the car that was struck north of the Gaza Strip, critically wounding the driver, was hit by an anti-tank guided missile and not by a rocket as initially believed.
An army spokesperson says the IDF cannot yet say definitively what was fired at the vehicle, but is looking into the matter.
Medics say the driver, a man in his 60s, sustained a serious shrapnel wound to the leg and lost a lot of blood.
“We gave him life-saving treatment, put him in an intensive care ambulance and along the way were forced to give him CPR as we took him to the hospital in critical condition,” one of the medics says.
— Judah Ari Gross
Rocket alarms triggered in Sderot
Sirens sound in the town of Sderot and the surrounding communities northeast of the Gaza Strip.
— Judah Ari Gross
More rocket alarms blare in Gaza-adjacent communities
Fresh rocket sirens sound in the southern Israeli communities of Holit, Sufa and Nir Itzhak.
There are no immediate reports of injuries.
— Judah Ari Gross
Man taken to hospital in critical condition after rocket hits his vehicle
A man sustains shrapnel wounds throughout his body when a rocket explodes next to his car near the community of Kibbutz Erez, near Gaza, according to the Magen David Adom ambulance service.
The victim, approximately 60 years old, in critical condition, is taken to Ashkelon’s Barzilai Medical Center for treatment.
אישה כבת 60 נפצעה קשה כתוצאה מנפילת רקטה סמוך לרכב במרחב לכיש במועצה אזורית חוף אשקלון@Itsik_zuarets pic.twitter.com/rY1AUedXzh
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 5, 2019
— Judah Ari Gross
IDF says it has struck 40 Gaza targets in response to latest rocket salvo
The Israeli military says it has targeted some 40 additional sites throughout the Gaza Strip in response to ongoing rocket and mortar attacks from the coastal enclave.
In a statement, the IDF says the targets include tunnels and underground bunkers, military bases, weapons factories and rocket launching sites.
In addition, the military targeted a number of weapons caches that it says were hidden inside the homes of Hamas operatives “deliberately near civilian populations.”
“The IDF strikes continue,” the army says.
— Judah Ari Gross
Man critically injured in Kibbutz Erez as rocket from Gaza hits vehicle
An Israeli man is critically injured in a direct hit on his car in the community of Kibbutz Erez, east of the northern Gaza Strip, the United Hatzalah emergency service says.
Hamas ministry says 2 killed in Israeli strike on Gaza
The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry says two people are killed in an Israeli artillery strike east of Gaza City.
— Judah Ari Gross
Rocket said to damage hospital in Ashkelon
Reports say a rocket fired by Palestinian terror groups in Gaza landed near the city’s Barzilai hospital, with shrapnel hitting part of its oncological building wing.
There are no reports of injuries.
Fresh rocket alarms sound in Israeli communities as IDF continues to strike Gaza
A fresh round of incoming rocket sirens sound in the community of Kerem Shalom east of the southern Gaza Strip.
The Israeli military says one of its attack helicopters targeted a “terrorist operative” in the northern Gaza Strip.
— Judah Ari Gross
MDA says 1 critically injured, 1 seriously and 1 moderately in Ashkelon rocket
The Magen David Adom ambulance service says one person was critically injured, one seriously and a third moderately in the direct hit on an Ashkelon factory.
A 40-year-old man and a 22-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds throughout their bodies. The 22-year-old, who is unconscious, is in critical condition. A 50-year-old man is also moderately hurt by shrapnel, with injuries to his lower body and legs, MDA says.
— Judah Ari Gross
PLO official: Israel targeting ‘defenseless civilians’ for political gains
Senior Palestinian Liberation Organization official Hanan Ashrawi says Israel is conducting retaliatory strikes on terror-related targets in the Gaza Strip “for political gains.”
“Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s assault campaign is a cynical attempt to inflict pain on and terrorize the captive Palestinians of Gaza for political gains during his coalition negotiations. Targeting defenseless civilians is criminal and morally reprehensible and must be condemned unequivocally,” she claims in a statement posted on a PLO website.
— Raphael Ahren
Rocket lands in residential neighborhood of Beersheba
A rocket fired by terror groups in Gaza lands inside a residential neighborhood of Beersheba, the largest city in southern Israel.
Reports say nobody has been injured.
הסלמה בדרום | תיעוד הנזק הרב שנגרם כתוצאה מנפילת הרקטה בבאר שבע @OrHeller pic.twitter.com/kP0ioTzzy3
— החדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) May 5, 2019
Man critically injured, two moderately in rocket attack on Ashkelon factory
One man is critically injured following a direct hit on a factory in the city of Ashkelon, according to the Magen David Adom ambulance service and media reports.
Two more people are said to be moderately hurt in the attack.
— with Judah Ari Gross
Rocket from Gaza directly hits factory in Ashkelon, injuring several
A factory in the city of Ashkelon is reportedly directly hit by an incoming projectile, injuring three or four people inside, two of them seriously.
Emergency responders are en route to the site.
— Judah Ari Gross
Rocket sirens blare in Beersheba, Rehovot, Ashkelon, Arad
Rocket sirens sound in the cities of Beersheba, Asheklon, Yavne, Arad and Rehovot and in the surrounding communities as terror groups in the Gaza Strip continue firing large fusillades at southern Israel.
There are no immediate reports of injuries.
— Judah Ari Gross
Barrage of rockets fired at Ashkelon; Iron Dome intercepts some
Terrorists in the Gaza Strip fire a large barrage toward the city of Ashkelon and the surrounding area, triggering multiple rounds of rocket sirens.
In response to the ongoing attacks, the Israeli military is conducting airstrikes against targets throughout the Strip connected to the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror groups.
Iron Dome air defense systems are activated above the city of Ashkelon, with several interceptor missiles fired at incoming projectiles.
There are no immediate reports of injuries.
— Judah Ari Gross
Rocket said to land next to home in Hof Ashkelon area; no injuries reported
One of the rockets fired in the previous barrage from the Gaza Strip reportedly lands in the yard of a home in the Hof Ashkelon region, south of the city of Ashkelon.
No injuries are reported.
— Judah Ari Gross
Another round of rocket alarms sound in Israeli communities
A fresh round of rocket sirens sound in the Sha’ar Hanegev and Sdot Negev regions of southern Israel, the army says.
There are no immediate reports of injuries.
— Judah Ari Gross
Netanyahu declares ‘special status’ in areas around Gaza for first time since 2014
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declares the area around the Gaza Strip to have a “special status,” a legal designation that gives the government additional powers in order to protect the lives of civilians.
“As I am convinced that there is a reasonably high chance that an attack against the civilian population will take place, I am declaring this special status for the Gaza periphery at a radius of 0 to 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the Gaza Strip,” Netanyahu writes in the official declaration.
This designation will last for 48 hours unless renewed.
Under Israel’s 1951 Civil Defense Law, this special classification gives local and national government the ability to override normal laws in the case of an emergency, including forcing people to work to ensure critical services like water and electricity are delivered to residents. The military is also granted the ability to give orders to the civilian population in order to keep them out of harm’s way.
Israel last used this provision of the 1951 Civil Defense Law during the 2014 Gaza war.
— Judah Ari Gross
Czech Republic, Romania, Albania, Belgium condemn Gaza rocket fire on Israel
The spokesperson for Czech President Milos Zeman posts a photo of himself wearing an IDF hat and tweets: “Israel faces a vile and insidious massive terrorist missile attack. We fight with you, friends! We are thinking about you!”
Izrael čelí odpornému a zákeřnému masivnímu raketovému útoku teroristů.
V boji proti zlu jsme s vámi, přátelé! Myslíme na vás!
We ❤️???????? pic.twitter.com/yptfznzR0A
— Jiří Ovčáček (@PREZIDENTmluvci) May 5, 2019
Romania, Belgium and Albania also condemn the launching of some 450 rockets by Palestinian terror groups at Israeli cities since yesterday.
“Attacks against the civilian population are unacceptable,” the Romanian Foreign Ministry says in a tweet.
The Albanian Embassy in Israel calls it “an unacceptable and unjustifiable act.”
We condemn the violent escalation of situation in southern Israel, with more than 400 rockets from Gaza towards civilians, as an unacceptable and unjustifiable act. We support the necessary efforts for de-escalation! https://t.co/zDvgC4LQMY
— Albania in Israel (@AlEmbassyIsrael) May 5, 2019
Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders also expresses support for efforts by the UN and Egypt to achieve a ceasefire and for renewed peace negotiations, saying that it would require two states and “ending the violence, lifting the blockade, return of the PA to Gaza and a negotiated settlement.”
After the Swedish envoy to Israel last night condemned the rocket fire, Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom did not repeat that remark in a statement posted on Twitter.
Alarming escalation in Gaza and southern Israel. Tragic loss of lives. Full support for UN & EU calls for de-escalation and for Egypt & UN efforts to calm the situation. Urgent need to protect civilians’ lives. Only a sustainable political solution can put an end to the violence.
— Margot Wallström (@margotwallstrom) May 5, 2019
Palestinian terror groups launch large barrage of rockets at southern Israel
Terrorists in the Gaza Strip fire a large barrage of rockets at southern Israel, triggering a fresh round of sirens throughout the area.
Sirens are heard in the industrial zone south of the city of Ashkelon, the town of Sderot and in the Sha’ar Hanegev, Sdot Negev and Eshkol regions of southern Israel.
There are no immediate reports of injuries.
The military says it is looking into the matter.
— Judah Ari Gross
Fresh rocket alarms sound in Israeli communities; no injuries reported
A rocket alert siren sounds in the community of Nir Oz, approximately an hour after the previous barrage, when a mortar shell launched from the Gaza Strip exploded outside an empty kindergarten in the Sha’ar Hanegev region of southern Israel.
There are no immediate reports of injuries in the fresh rocket attack.
— Judah Ari Gross
IDF says it targeted Islamic Jihad terrorists in Gaza munitions warehouse
The Israeli military says it targeted a group of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist operatives in southern Gaza.
“An IDF aircraft attacked members of the PIJ terror group who were in a munitions warehouse in the southern Strip,” the army says in a statement.
There are no immediate reports of Palestinian injuries.
— Judah Ari Gross
Mortar fired from Gaza lands outside Israeli kindergarten, causing no damage
A mortar shell that was fired from the Gaza Strip around an hour ago landed just outside a kindergarten, causing neither damage nor injury, a spokesperson for the Sha’ar Hanegev region says.
By order of the military, the school was closed today in light of the ongoing fighting between Israel and terror groups in the Strip.
The mortar shell triggered sirens in the Alumim and Nahal Oz communities northeast of Gaza shortly after 11 a.m.
— Judah Ari Gross
Erdan calls on cabinet to renew targeting of senior Hamas, PIJ commanders
Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan calls on the security cabinet to increase the scope of its strikes on Gaza and target top military commanders of the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror groups.
Speaking at a police event in Jerusalem ahead of Independence Day, Erdan says that even if fires from traditional barbecues on Israel’s anniversary mix with fire from Gaza, “we shall fulfill the will of the fallen.”
Citing safety, authorities ask public not to attend rocket victim’s funeral en masse
Science Minister Ofir Akunis will attend the funeral for Moshe Agadi, who was killed in a rocket attack that struck outside his home in Ashkelon, on behalf of the government.
As the military instructs residents of the area to avoid gatherings of more than 300 people, the Ashkelon municipality has asked the public not to attend the funeral en masse.
The funeral is scheduled for 4 p.m. in the city’s Givat Tzion cemetery.
— Judah Ari Gross
Palestinian media says IDF targeted blacksmith workshop in Gaza
The Israeli military conducts an airstrike against a blacksmith workshop in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City, according to Palestinian media reports.
The IDF does not immediately confirm this specific attack, but says generally that its strikes against “terror targets,” in response to ongoing rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, are continuing.
Firefighters battle blaze near Ashkelon caused by rocket fired from Gaza
Military and civilian firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze south of the city of Ashkelon, which was caused by one of the rockets fired at southern Israel from the Gaza Strip, the Fire and Rescue Authority says.
The fire broke out last night and firefighting teams began working to put it out then, but they were eventually forced to stop as the location made it difficult to bring in the necessary equipment to extinguish it.
“The work of the firefighters was stopped last night due to the risk they faced in this open area. Today they began working to put out the fire again, with heavier equipment,” the fire department’s southern district says in a statement.
— Judah Ari Gross
Health Ministry opens clinic in Ashdod for psychological assistance to residents
The Health Ministry opens a so-called “resilience clinic” in the city of Ashdod to provide psychological assistance for residents after the area was targeted in multiple waves of rocket attacks overnight.
The clinic is within the mental health office run by the Leumit health care provider at Ahad Ha’am Street in Ashdod, but is available to patients of any insurance company. It will be open from 8 a.m to 8 p.m. until further notice, the ministry says.
— Judah Ari Gross
Netanyahu says he has ordered IDF to continue ‘massive attacks’ in Gaza
Speaking at the beginning of the cabinet meeting at the Knesset, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he has ordered the army to “continue the massive attacks against terror targets in the Gaza Strip and boost the forces around Gaza with ground, armored and artillery forces.”
“Hamas bears responsibility not only for its attacks and actions, but also for the Islamic Jihad actions, and it is paying a very heavy price for it,” Netanyahu continues.
He also asks Israelis to obey instructions by the Home Front Command regarding safety measures against rocket attacks.
He sends condolences to the family of Moshe Agadi, 58, killed when a projectile hit his yard in Ashkelon, and sends wishes for quick recovery to the wounded.
“We are acting and will continue to act to restore calm and security to residents of the south,” Netanyahu adds.
Rocket sirens blare in Israeli communities after hours-long lull
After an hours-long lull, rocket sirens sound in the communities of Alumim and Nahal Oz just east of the Gaza Strip.
There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
— Judah Ari Gross
Israel’s UK embassy slams Independent for ignoring IDF claims on Gazan family’s death
The Israeli embassy in the United Kingdom denounces a headline and article in the Independent news website accepting as fact Palestinian claims that a pregnant woman and her 14-month-old baby were killed by an Israeli airstrike.
Israel has said the deaths were caused by a malfunctioning rocket that was fired by Palestinian terror groups and fell short of its target, inside the Gaza Strip.
The embassy spokesperson, Udi Avivi, slams the ‘shameful reporting’ and accuses the British paper of “buying into Hamas propaganda.”
Shameful reporting by @Independent. Again they choose to buy into #Hamas’ propaganda. It works well when you prioritise sensationalism over facts. The #Palestinian mother and baby were killed by a malfunctioned #Hamas rocket and not by #Israel attacks. pic.twitter.com/r3RNIoMRGi
— Udi Avivi ???????? (@UdiAvivi) May 5, 2019
‘We have not yet begun,’ Hamas threatens Israel in message in Hebrew
The military wing of terror group Hamas posts a message in Hebrew on its website saying “we have not yet begun.”
The threat refers to some 450 rockets fired from the Gaza Strip at Israeli communities since yesterday.
Authorities say rocket fired overnight from Gaza hit a kindergarten in Sderot
Officials find that a kindergarten in the southern town of Sderot was hit by shrapnel from a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip overnight, causing significant damage to the building.
The projectile struck just outside the school, sending rocket fragments smashing through walls, windows and furniture inside, according to a Sderot spokesperson.
The damage was not found until this morning as the school was closed over the weekend and was ordered shut by the military today as well as a precautionary measure.
The kindergarten will remain closed and the children will be sent to another school until the building can be fixed, the Sderot spokesperson says.
המתיחות בדרום | תיעוד מגן ילדים בשדרות שנפגע מרקטה בשעה שלוש וחצי לפנות בוקר. לא היו נפגעים @bokeralmog
(צילום: שדרות און ליין) pic.twitter.com/E9uu9NTOQ9
— החדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) May 5, 2019
IDF officially denies Gaza mother, baby killed by Israeli strike
Israel’s army denied claims from Hamas-run Gazan authorities that an Israeli strike killed a pregnant Palestinian mother and her baby, saying a misfired Hamas rocket was to blame for the deaths.
“The terror organization’s propaganda at its finest,” IDF spokesman Ronen Manelis says on Twitter.
“The mother and girl they’re claiming in Gaza that were killed in an (Israeli) attack were killed by Hamas use of weapons,” he adds.
Manelis is repeating a claim made earlier by the military’s Arabic-language spokesman that the deaths were caused by a failed rocket launch by terrorists within a civilian populated area.
Another military spokesman, Jonathan Conricus, tells journalists that based on intelligence, “we are now confident” that the deaths were not due to an Israeli strike.
“Their unfortunate deaths were not a result of (Israeli) weaponry but a Hamas rocket that was fired and exploded not where it was supposed to,” he said.
— with AFP
Islamic Jihad says two of its members killed in Israeli strike on Gaza
Two Islamic Jihad terrorists were killed by an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip early today, the Islamist group says.
Mahmoud Issa and Fawzy Bwadi were killed during an Israeli “bombardment in the central Gaza Strip,” a statement says, hailing them as fighters.
Six Palestinians and an Israeli have been reported killed since a flareup in violence began yesterday, including a Gazan mother and baby whom Israel says were killed by a failed missile launch by terror groups.
Israel says some 430 rockets have been fired from the coastal enclave since yesterday and it has responded with waves of air and tank strikes.
— with AFP
IDF says it has targeted group of Palestinian terrorists in northern Gaza
The Israeli military says one of its aircraft has targeted a group of Palestinian terrorist operatives in the northern Gaza Strip.
— Judah Ari Gross
Gantz to urge ‘alternative approaches’ to Gaza in statement from Sderot
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz will tour the Gaza border communities this morning and give a press statement from the city of Sderot at 12.45 p.m., immediately before the Security Cabinet is set to meet in Tel Aviv.
The former IDF chief of staff, who is expected to become opposition leader, “will speak about alternative approaches that should be taken by the government and offer our support and commitment to the people of the south,” his spokesperson tells The Times of Israel.
Yesterday Gantz said that Israel must respond to the latest barrage of rockets from Gaza with “uncompromising force” in order to “restore the deterrence that has been eroded catastrophically for more than a year.”
— Raoul Wootliff
Anticipating continued fighting, IDF sends armored brigade to Gaza border
The IDF’s 7th Armored Brigade is being sent to the Gaza border as the military anticipates fighting in the Strip to continue in the coming days, IDF spokesperson Ronen Manelis says.
Manelis repeats a claim made by the military’s Arabic-language spokesman that a Palestinian mother and child were killed not by an Israeli airstrike — as alleged by the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry — but by a failed rocket launch by terrorists within a civilian populated area.
The spokesperson says he is unaware of ceasefire efforts. Israeli officials have routinely denied such claims in the past year, even when facts on the ground show that a de facto truce is in place.
— Judah Ari Gross
President Rivlin sends condolences to family of Moshe Agadi
President Reuven Rivlin sends his condolences to the family of Moshe Agadi (58), father of four, killed in an overnight rocket attack from Gaza on Ashkelon.
“We send you a big consoling hug and share your great sadness,” Rivlin says in a tweet.
Italy expresses solidarity with Israel, decries ‘extremely heavy missile attack’
The Italian government releases a statement in support of Israel after a 24-hour-long flareup in and around the Gaza Strip that has seen more than 430 rockets fired by Palestinian terror groups and retaliatory Israeli strikes.
Interior Minister Matteo Salvini says Israel has suffered an “extremely heavy missile attack,” and expresses solidarity with the Israeli people and prime minister.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Matteo Salvini: “Extremely heavy missile attack against Israel, all my solidarity to Prime Minister @netanyahu and all Israeli people. ????????????????” https://t.co/wewsYsfn0F
— Italy in Israel (@ItalyinIsrael) May 5, 2019
Rishon Lezion municipality opens bomb shelters
The city of Rishon Lezion, south of Tel Aviv, opens its bomb shelters as terror groups in the Gaza Strip threaten to launch rockets deeper into Israel on Sunday.
“In light of the expanding range of fire, I have ordered the shelters be opened in order to increase preparedness for the security of residents of the city,” Rishon Lezion mayor Raz Kinstlich says in a statement.
— Judah Ari Gross
Foreign Ministry calls on world to condemn rocket fire from Gaza
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Emmanuel Nahshon calls on the world to condemn the ongoing rocket fire from Gaza “in the strongest possible terms.”
In a short English-language clip posted on his Twitter account, Nahshon notes that Hamas and Islamic Jihad have shot 430 rockets and mortars at Israeli population centers, causing one fatality and several injuries.
“This is a situation we cannot accept. We will hit back — we will make sure that the Palestinian terror organization are not able to continue with these attacks, and we ask the international community to condemn it in the strongest possible terms,” he says.
My take on the terror attacks from Gaza against Southern Israel @IsraelMFA pic.twitter.com/1tt1xOlLR8
— Emmanuel Nahshon (@EmmanuelNahshon) May 5, 2019
— Raphael Ahren
Israel said to strike homes of more than 30 Hamas, Islamic Jihad commanders
The Israeli Air Force continues to strike targets in Gaza, reportedly bombing the private homes of more than 30 Hamas and Islamic Jihad mid-level commanders throughout the Strip.
Some of the buildings were housing weapons, the army says.
Israel allows fuel shipment into Gaza to prevent ‘humanitarian deterioration’
Israel allows fuel into the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom crossing despite the closure of the passage the day before in response to ongoing rocket attacks from the coastal enclave, an Israeli official says.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, says the decision was made to “prevent the civilian-humanitarian deterioration of the Strip.”
— Judah Ari Gross
Moshe Agadi, killed by rocket from Gaza, to be buried at 4 p.m.
Media outlets publish a photo of Moshe Agadi, 58, killed early this morning by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip by Palestinian terror groups.
His funeral will be held today at 4 p.m. at the Ashkelon Alternative Cemetery.
Gaza ministry says 10 Palestinians killed; 6 identified as terror group members
The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry says ten Palestinians have been killed since Friday, when the current flareup with Israel began.
Three of the fatalities are identified as operatives of the Hamas terror group and three others as members of Islamic Jihad, according to Israel’s Channel 13.
The toll includes a pregnant mother, her 14-month-old infant and her unborn child. Israel has said those deaths were the result of a failed rocket launch by Gaza terror groups, not an IDF strike.
Rocket alarms sound in Sderot, Sha’ar Hanegev after several hour lull
Fresh rocket sirens sound in the Sha’ar Hanegev region of southern Israel and in the nearby town of Sderot, after several hours without a rocket strike from Gaza.
The apparent attack comes as the Israeli military continues to conduct airstrikes in the Strip.
— Judah Ari Gross
Gaza terror groups say they are mulling increasing rocket range to over 40 km
In a joint statement, the military wings of Gaza-based terror groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad threaten to increase the range of the rockets launched at Israel, after more than 400 projectiles were fired since yesterday, killing an Israeli man.
“A barrage of about 50 rockets was fired at the area of Ashkelon, and we are weighing increasing the fire to more than 40 kilometers in the coming hours if the aggression continues,” the statement says, referring to the Israeli retaliatory strikes in Gaza that have targeted Hamas targets and killed six people.
In light of Israel’s “insistence on hitting houses, the Palestinian resistance decided to react in an unprecedented way,” the terror groups add, according to a translation by the Ynet news site.
Moshe Agadi was hit by rocket shrapnel while on cigarette break — brother
Shai Agadi, the brother of Moshe Agadi, a 58-year-old father of four killed by a rocket in Ashkelon, mourns him on Army Radio.
“We don’t know how to continue from here. If Moshe was here he would have given us hope. We are helpless.”
Another brother, Shmuel, tells Israel Radio that Moshe “went out to smoke a cigarette between barrage and barrage [of rockets] and didn’t make it in time to the rocket shelter. They tried to resuscitate him but they lost him on the way to the hospital.”
Man killed in rocket attack named as Moshe Agadi, 58
Media reports name the Ashkelon man killed by a rocket as Moshe Agadi, 58, a father of four.
The reports say the rocket landed next to Agadi’s home, while he wasn’t in a rocket shelter. He suffered shrapnel wounds in his stomach and chest and was taken to Barzilai hospital, where doctors pronounced his death.
He is the first Israeli killed in the flareup of violence that began over the weekend.
More than 400 rockets have been fired at Israel by terror groups from the Gaza Strip since Saturday, Israel’s military says, and Israel has responded with air and tank strikes.
— With AFP
comments