Islamic Jihad official says truce based on Israel easing Gaza conditions

Media reports name the Ashkelon man killed by a rocket as Moshe Agadi, 58, a father of four.

The reports say the rocket landed next to Agadi’s home, while he wasn’t in a rocket shelter. He suffered shrapnel wounds in his stomach and chest and was taken to Barzilai hospital, where doctors pronounced his death.

He is the first Israeli killed in the flareup of violence that began over the weekend.

More than 400 rockets have been fired at Israel by terror groups from the Gaza Strip since Saturday, Israel’s military says, and Israel has responded with air and tank strikes.

