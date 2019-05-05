2 IDF soldiers reportedly injured in mortar attack near Gaza border

The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza says two more Palestinians, including a 12-year-old boy, have been killed in Israeli airstrikes.

The ministry says the boy was killed in an airstrike targeting an apartment building in the northern Gaza Strip town of Beit Lahiya.

Another Palestinian man succumbed to wounds he sustained in an airstrike in the northern Gaza Strip earlier in the day, it says.

According to Gaza officials, the recent fatalities raise the Palestinian death toll since Saturday to 22, including three women and two infants. At least eight of the dead were fighters in the Islamic Jihad terrorist group.

Israel is carrying out numerous retaliatory strikes against terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip after 600 rockets were fired at southern Israel in the past day. Four Israeli civilians have been killed by rocket fire and dozens more have been wounded.