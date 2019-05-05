Rocket sirens blare in Israeli communities after hours-long lull

Speaking at the beginning of the cabinet meeting at the Knesset, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he has ordered the army to “continue the massive attacks against terror targets in the Gaza Strip and boost the forces around Gaza with ground, armored and artillery forces.”

“Hamas bears responsibility not only for its attacks and actions, but also for the Islamic Jihad actions, and it is paying a very heavy price for it,” Netanyahu continues.

He also asks Israelis to obey instructions by the Home Front Command regarding safety measures against rocket attacks.

He sends condolences to the family of Moshe Agadi, 58, killed when a projectile hit his yard in Ashkelon, and sends wishes for quick recovery to the wounded.

“We are acting and will continue to act to restore calm and security to residents of the south,” Netanyahu adds.