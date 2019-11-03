High Court orders stay on extradition of Russian hacker to US
High Court orders stay on extradition of Russian hacker to US

Ruling follows petitions from Aleksey Burkov as well as family of Naama Issachar, whose imprisonment by Russia is believed linked to the Russian national’s detainment in Israel

By TOI staff Today, 2:01 pm 0 Edit
Aleksey Burkov, a Russian hacker slated for extradition to the United States, arrives for a hearing at the High Court of Justice in Jerusalem on November 3, 2019. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.

