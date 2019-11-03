Remand of suspect in assault on reporter extended

The Krayot Magistrate’s Court extends the remand of a suspect in the assault of a reporter in northern Israel.

Michael Ben Shoshan of Kiryat Ata will now remain in custody for another three days.

Ben Shoshan is suspected of being part of a group of men who attacked Israel Hayom reporter Daniel Siryoti in Kiryat Ata while he was covering a story.

Siryoti said he lost six teeth in the attack and sustained a concussion, while managing to protect his stomach from a serious stab wound. He also said the group started up with him after realizing he was a journalist.