Khamenei: Iran has outflanked US since 1979 revolution

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s supreme leader says his country has outmaneuvered the United States in the four decades since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says Iran has “trapped the other party in the corner of the ring in many cases.”

He says US aggression toward Iran has only grown “wilder and more flagrant” over the years.

Khamenei’s official website publishes his remarks to thousands of students today, a day before the 40th anniversary of the US Embassy takeover in Tehran.

Tensions have been high between Washington and Tehran after US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal.

The US has sought to roll back Iran’s influence across the region by imposing sanctions and providing military and other aid to its adversaries.

— AP