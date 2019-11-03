Despite alleged harassment, state witness said to have no regrets about testifying

Shlomo Filber, a former confidante of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu turned state’s witness in a corruption case into the premier, has no regrets about testifying, Channel 12 news quotes police sources saying.

“I’m not changing my mind or changing the testimony in Case 4000,” Filber is quoted saying.

Filber is considered a key witness in Case 4000, which involves suspicions Netanyahu advanced regulations benefiting Bezeq controlling shareholder Shaul Elovitch in exchange for positive coverage from Bezeq’s Walla news site.

Last month, police seized and searched the phones of a number of Likud officials on suspicion of harassing Filber, among them campaign manager Ofer Golan and spokesman Jonatan Urich.

Channel 12 cites the police sources saying there are indications Golan and Urich were the initiators of the suspected harassment of Filber.

The two have denied wrongdoing and called on the attorney general to close the probe over the “illegal” search of their phones.