First test flight of Israeli Air Force One declared a success

BEIRUT — Lebanon’s president calls on citizens to unite behind reforms, after more than two weeks of nationwide anti-graft protests that brought down the government.

Embattled President Michel Aoun addresses thousands of his supporters thronging the road outside the presidential palace, ahead of more mass anti-government protests planned in Beirut in the afternoon.

Unprecedented cross-sectarian demonstrations have gripped Lebanon since October 17, demanding a complete overhaul of a political system deemed inefficient and corrupt.

The cabinet stepped down last week, but protesters have said this was not enough and pledged to meet for another demonstration Sunday afternoon in Beirut.

In a live televised address beamed to his fans and around the nation, Aoun calls on supporters and protesters alike to rally behind a plan for reforms.

“I call on you all to unite,” the Maronite Christian state leader says, warning against having “one protest against another.”

The 84-year-old president says a roadmap had been drawn up to tackle corruption, redress the economy, and put together a civil government.

“It won’t be easy, and we want your efforts,” he says, leaning on a pulpit inside the palace in the town of Baabda outside Beirut.

Protesters have called for an end to Aoun’s tenure, as well as drastic change to a political system dominated by the same figures and families since the end of the 1975-1990 civil war.

“All of them means all of them,” has become a popular chant calling for all political leaders to step down.

— AFP