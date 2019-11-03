Shaked submits bill to annex parts of West Bank

New Right MK Ayelet Shaked has submitted a bill for the annexation of parts of the West Bank.

The proposed legislation would see Israel annex the Jordan Valley, the Ma’ale Adumim settlement and the Gush Etzion settlement bloc.

“There is window of opportunity at the moment and readiness from the US for an annexation move like this, which won’t return. Therefore [we] can’t hesitate or wait and immediately take advantage of this opportunity to begin a process of apply sovereignty to these areas,” Shaked says in a statement quoted by Hebrew media.

“This is another reason that the State of Israel cannot be dragged into further elections.”

While the Knesset could take up the bill, it appears unlikely to do so in the absence of a government, with the political establishment’s focus on the formation of a new coalition.

The Trump administration has said it will release its peace proposal when Israel has a new government. It has kept the details of its plan under wraps, though the US ambassador in Jerusalem said earlier this year Israel has a “right” to retains parts of the West Bank, without specifying

