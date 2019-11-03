Likud minister says major Gaza operation appears likely

A Likud ally of Prime Minister Netanyahu warns that Israel may have no choice but to launch a major military operation in the Gaza Strip, after terrorists in the Palestinian enclave fired a number of rockets into Israeli territory over the weekend.

“As it looks now, it appears we will be forced to embark on a large military operation, and only afterwards an arrangement [with Hamas]. If there is no choice, we’ll also embark on a ground operation to eliminate Hamas rule,” Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz, a member of the security cabinet, tells Army Radio.

His comments come after the security cabinet convened today, following the weekend’s violence.

In response to Friday night’s rocket fire, Israel struck a number of targets linked to Hamas, the terror group that rules Gaza.

No group has claimed responsibility for the rocket launches but Hebrew media reports have said that the belief in Israel’s security establishment is that the Islamic Jihad terror group was responsible.