The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
UN agency for Palestinian refugees launches strike in Jordan
AMMAN, Jordan — Thousands of workers with the UN agency for Palestinian refugees have launched an open-ended strike in Jordan.
UNRWA spokesman Amjad Obeid says the agency’s more than 6,000 workers began the strike today, paralyzing its schools, health care and garbage-collection services in refugee camps. He says classes were canceled for some 120,000 students.
The UN Relief and Works Agency, known as UNRWA, is dealing with a budget crunch after an unprecedented loss of all funding from the United States, its largest donor.
Obeid says that workers are demanding raises of about $140 a month. He says the Jordanian government is trying to broker a settlement.
The strike doesn’t appear to affect the cash-strapped agency’s operations in the Palestinian territories or elsewhere in the region.
— AP
Israel to decide soon whether to charge cop for shooting Palestinian man in the back
The Justice Ministry says it will soon decide whether to file charges against a former policewoman who shot an unarmed Palestinian in the back with a sponge-tipped bullet.
The ministry says today it has completed a criminal investigation after holding four hearings into last year’s incident. It does not say when it will announce its decision.
Channel 13 news aired a video of the incident yesterday, saying the man was stopped as he tried to enter Israel from the West Bank. He is ordered to leave and walks away. He is shot nearly 20 seconds later, screaming in pain as he collapses.
Israeli police said the woman, a member of the paramilitary Border Police, was removed from service after the incident was discovered. Other officers who were there were re-assigned.
— AP
Shaked submits bill to annex parts of West Bank
New Right MK Ayelet Shaked has submitted a bill for the annexation of parts of the West Bank.
The proposed legislation would see Israel annex the Jordan Valley, the Ma’ale Adumim settlement and the Gush Etzion settlement bloc.
“There is window of opportunity at the moment and readiness from the US for an annexation move like this, which won’t return. Therefore [we] can’t hesitate or wait and immediately take advantage of this opportunity to begin a process of apply sovereignty to these areas,” Shaked says in a statement quoted by Hebrew media.
“This is another reason that the State of Israel cannot be dragged into further elections.”
While the Knesset could take up the bill, it appears unlikely to do so in the absence of a government, with the political establishment’s focus on the formation of a new coalition.
The Trump administration has said it will release its peace proposal when Israel has a new government. It has kept the details of its plan under wraps, though the US ambassador in Jerusalem said earlier this year Israel has a “right” to retains parts of the West Bank, without specifying
NATO chief: Baghdadi’s death a ‘milestone’ in fight against IS
BERLIN — NATO’s secretary general says the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is a “milestone” in the fight against the extremist group but is cautioning that the struggle is far from over.
NATO Jens Stoltenberg tells Germany’s Bild newspaper today that IS once controlled a vast area in Syria and Iraq and the international anti-IS coalition, of which NATO is a part, needs to “ensure that it doesn’t return.”
Stoltenberg says “the Islamic State doesn’t have any territory any more, but it still lives. IS maintains sleeper cells, secret networks and is working to come back. Our mission is not yet entirely fulfilled.”
Baghdadi was killed last week in a US raid in Syria. The group has named Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi Al-Qurayshi as its new leader.
— AP
Khamenei: Iran has outflanked US since 1979 revolution
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s supreme leader says his country has outmaneuvered the United States in the four decades since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says Iran has “trapped the other party in the corner of the ring in many cases.”
He says US aggression toward Iran has only grown “wilder and more flagrant” over the years.
Khamenei’s official website publishes his remarks to thousands of students today, a day before the 40th anniversary of the US Embassy takeover in Tehran.
Tensions have been high between Washington and Tehran after US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal.
The US has sought to roll back Iran’s influence across the region by imposing sanctions and providing military and other aid to its adversaries.
— AP
Thousands demonstrate in support of Lebanon’s president
BEIRUT — Thousands of people are marching to show their support for Lebanon’s president and his proposed political reforms.
The demonstration near Michel Aoun’s presidential palace in southeastern Beirut comes after more than two weeks of widespread anti-government demonstrations.
Another such anti-government protest is scheduled for later today in central Beirut. These demonstrations have united people from the country’s many religious sects and factions against the political class.
Those leaders have ruled Lebanon since the 1975-1990 civil war, and are widely seen as having tanked the economy.
Aoun, one of the main targets of the protesters’ anger, gave a speech late Thursday proposing that Lebanon should move away from the decades-old sectarian political system. He said the country is at a “dangerous crossroads.”
— AP
High Court orders stay on extradition of Russian hacker to US
The High Court of Justice has ordered a temporary halt to the extradition of a Russian hacker to the United States.
The ruling comes after Aleksey Burkov submitted a petition to the High Court against the extradition, which was approved last week by Justice Minister Amir Ohana.
The family of Naama Issachar, an Israeli woman being held in Russia on drug charges, also submitted a petition against Burkov’s extradition.
Israeli officials reportedly the case of Issachar, who received a 7.5 year prison sentence this month after some 10 grams of marijuana were found in her bag during a stopover in Moscow, is linked to that of Burkov.
Burkov, an IT specialist, was arrested in Israel in 2015 at the request of Israel. He is wanted in the US on embezzlement charges in a massive credit card scheme that saw him allegedly steal millions of dollars from American consumers.
According to Channel 13 news, Burkov’s lawyer proposed that the Russian national be extradited to the US on condition that if convicted, he would serve any prison time in Russia.
