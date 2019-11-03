The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
NATO chief: Baghdadi’s death a ‘milestone’ in fight against IS
BERLIN — NATO’s secretary general says the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is a “milestone” in the fight against the extremist group but is cautioning that the struggle is far from over.
NATO Jens Stoltenberg tells Germany’s Bild newspaper today that IS once controlled a vast area in Syria and Iraq and the international anti-IS coalition, of which NATO is a part, needs to “ensure that it doesn’t return.”
Stoltenberg says “the Islamic State doesn’t have any territory any more, but it still lives. IS maintains sleeper cells, secret networks and is working to come back. Our mission is not yet entirely fulfilled.”
Baghdadi was killed last week in a US raid in Syria. The group has named Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi Al-Qurayshi as its new leader.
Khamenei: Iran has outflanked US since 1979 revolution
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s supreme leader says his country has outmaneuvered the United States in the four decades since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says Iran has “trapped the other party in the corner of the ring in many cases.”
He says US aggression toward Iran has only grown “wilder and more flagrant” over the years.
Khamenei’s official website publishes his remarks to thousands of students today, a day before the 40th anniversary of the US Embassy takeover in Tehran.
Tensions have been high between Washington and Tehran after US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal.
The US has sought to roll back Iran’s influence across the region by imposing sanctions and providing military and other aid to its adversaries.
Thousands demonstrate in support of Lebanon’s president
BEIRUT — Thousands of people are marching to show their support for Lebanon’s president and his proposed political reforms.
The demonstration near Michel Aoun’s presidential palace in southeastern Beirut comes after more than two weeks of widespread anti-government demonstrations.
Another such anti-government protest is scheduled for later today in central Beirut. These demonstrations have united people from the country’s many religious sects and factions against the political class.
Those leaders have ruled Lebanon since the 1975-1990 civil war, and are widely seen as having tanked the economy.
Aoun, one of the main targets of the protesters’ anger, gave a speech late Thursday proposing that Lebanon should move away from the decades-old sectarian political system. He said the country is at a “dangerous crossroads.”
High Court orders stay on extradition of Russian hacker to US
The High Court of Justice has ordered a temporary halt to the extradition of a Russian hacker to the United States.
The ruling comes after Aleksey Burkov submitted a petition to the High Court against the extradition, which was approved last week by Justice Minister Amir Ohana.
The family of Naama Issachar, an Israeli woman being held in Russia on drug charges, also submitted a petition against Burkov’s extradition.
Israeli officials reportedly the case of Issachar, who received a 7.5 year prison sentence this month after some 10 grams of marijuana were found in her bag during a stopover in Moscow, is linked to that of Burkov.
Burkov, an IT specialist, was arrested in Israel in 2015 at the request of Israel. He is wanted in the US on embezzlement charges in a massive credit card scheme that saw him allegedly steal millions of dollars from American consumers.
According to Channel 13 news, Burkov’s lawyer proposed that the Russian national be extradited to the US on condition that if convicted, he would serve any prison time in Russia.
