The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
Thousands demonstrate in support of Lebanon’s president
BEIRUT — Thousands of people are marching to show their support for Lebanon’s president and his proposed political reforms.
The demonstration near Michel Aoun’s presidential palace in southeastern Beirut comes after more than two weeks of widespread anti-government demonstrations.
Another such anti-government protest is scheduled for later today in central Beirut. These demonstrations have united people from the country’s many religious sects and factions against the political class.
Those leaders have ruled Lebanon since the 1975-1990 civil war, and are widely seen as having tanked the economy.
Aoun, one of the main targets of the protesters’ anger, gave a speech late Thursday proposing that Lebanon should move away from the decades-old sectarian political system. He said the country is at a “dangerous crossroads.”
— AP
High Court orders stay on extradition of Russian hacker to US
The High Court of Justice has ordered a temporary halt to the extradition of a Russian hacker to the United States.
The ruling comes after Aleksey Burkov submitted a petition to the High Court against the extradition, which was approved last week by Justice Minister Amir Ohana.
The family of Naama Issachar, an Israeli woman being held in Russia on drug charges, also submitted a petition against Burkov’s extradition.
Israeli officials reportedly the case of Issachar, who received a 7.5 year prison sentence this month after some 10 grams of marijuana were found in her bag during a stopover in Moscow, is linked to that of Burkov.
Burkov, an IT specialist, was arrested in Israel in 2015 at the request of Israel. He is wanted in the US on embezzlement charges in a massive credit card scheme that saw him allegedly steal millions of dollars from American consumers.
According to Channel 13 news, Burkov’s lawyer proposed that the Russian national be extradited to the US on condition that if convicted, he would serve any prison time in Russia.
