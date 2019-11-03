Most Israelis support ban on single use dishware — poll

The leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip says there are currently no negotiations with Israel on a prisoner swap, citing the Jewish state’s lack of a government.

“They [Israel] don’t have an active government and they don’t have a cabinet that can deliberate big issues like the Iranian threat. They can’t make crucial and fateful decisions at this state,” Yahya Sinwar is quoted saying by Channel 13 news.

Israel has had a caretaker government since December, when the Knesset voted to dissolve and call early elections for April. Prime Minister Netanyahu was unable to form a government after that vote and repeat elections last month have so far failed to yield a new government.

Sinwar’s comments come after Netanyahu referred to the issue of Israelis being held by Hamas at the start of today’s cabinet meeting

“We will continue our efforts to return our captives and MIAs. I want to say on this issue that I have full confidence in Yaron Bloom who is doing his work in a credible, serious and professional manner,” the premier said.

Bloom, who is tasked with securing the Israelis’ return, said in a radio interview earlier that an Israeli citizen being held in Gaza had previously crossed into the Palestinian enclave and was then returned. He later apologized for the remarks.

Hamas is believed to be holding Israeli citizens Avera Avraham Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, as well as the bodies of IDF soldiers Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, who were killed in the 2014 Gaza war.