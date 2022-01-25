100 European politicians gather at Babyn Yar, urge legislation on Holocaust studies

A delegation of some 100 ministers, MPs, senators and ambassadors from across Europe gather at Babyn Yar, Ukraine, calling for legislation on integrating Holocaust studies into schools across the continent.
The two-day delegation, two days ahead of International Holocaust Memorial Day, is organized by the European Jewish Association, the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Centre and the Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine.
Babyn Yar is the site of a brutal mass shooting in which more than 30,000 Jews were murdered by Nazis and their collaborators in Kyiv in just two days and were buried in a mass grave.
Participants have attended a symposium on combating antisemitism, heard testimonies from Holocaust survivors, seen a detailed presentation about the Babyn Yar massacre, and established inter-parliamentary working groups to tackle the issue, as well as “new antisemitism — the de-legitimization of the state of Israel,” according to a statement.
Telling an urgent story
Join our Community
Join our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
During a global pandemic, one tiny country is producing research that's helping to guide health policy across the world. How effective are COVID-19 vaccines? After the initial two shots, does a third dose help? What about a fourth?
When The Times of Israel began covering COVID-19, we had no idea that our small beat would become such a central part of the global story. Who could have known that Israel would be first at nearly every juncture of the vaccination story - and generate the research that's so urgently needed today?
Our team has covered this story with the rigor and accuracy that characterizes Times of Israel reporting across topics. If it’s important to you that this kind of media organization exists and thrives, I urge you to support our work. Will you join The Times of Israel Community today?
Thank you,
Nathan Jeffay, Health & Science Correspondent
You’re serious. We appreciate that!
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we come to work every day - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
comments