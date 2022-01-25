100 European politicians gather at Babyn Yar, urge legislation on Holocaust studies

A delegation of some 100 ministers, MPs, senators and ambassadors from across Europe gather at Babyn Yar, Ukraine, calling for legislation on integrating Holocaust studies into schools across the continent.

The two-day delegation, two days ahead of International Holocaust Memorial Day, is organized by the European Jewish Association, the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Centre and the Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine.

Babyn Yar is the site of a brutal mass shooting in which more than 30,000 Jews were murdered by Nazis and their collaborators in Kyiv in just two days and were buried in a mass grave.

Participants have attended a symposium on combating antisemitism, heard testimonies from Holocaust survivors, seen a detailed presentation about the Babyn Yar massacre, and established inter-parliamentary working groups to tackle the issue, as well as “new antisemitism — the de-legitimization of the state of Israel,” according to a statement.