3 oil tankers caught fire after hitting mines in Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says

Three tankers exploded and caught fire after hitting sea mines while attempting to cross an unauthorized route south of the Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says in a statement shared by state media.

The tankers had switched off their radar and navigation systems and ignored warnings from the Guard’s navy, which says the vessels had been abandoned on the southern shores of the strait.

It is unclear whether there were injuries, or who had laid the ordnance.