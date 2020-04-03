The Times of Israel is liveblogging Friday’s events as they unfold.
4 residents, 2 staff members in Nahariya retirement home diagnosed with virus
Four residents and two staff members at a retirement home in the northern city of Nahariya have been diagnosed with coronavirus, the Walla news site reports.
The facility’s director says everyone was tested after one resident fell ill earlier this week, leading to the diagnosis of the six.
He adds that none of them currently have any symptoms.
Man who knew he had virus took part in a Bnei Brak prayer service anyway
A man previously diagnosed with coronavirus, and who was aware of his illness, was found praying alongside 16 others at a yeshiva in Bnei Brak yesterday, police say.
The prayer service was itself a forbidden event, with residents throughout the country required to stay at home and avoid gatherings of any kind.
Officials say a prayer services at another yeshiva was also broken up. All participants in both events received fines.
Police officials tell Ynet if it sees Bnei Brak residents repeatedly failing to follow instructions “we will go in with hundreds of officers.”
Bnei Brak deputy mayor says closure a ‘death trap’ for city’s elderly
The deputy mayor of Bnei Brak calls the decision to close off his city “a death trap for the city’s elderly” and urges the governments to consider other ways to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Gedalyahu Ben Shimon says the lockdown has caused “many city residents to flood a limited number of supermarkets, thus increasing the danger of infection.
“As opposed to a curfew, where the army takes full responsibility for the hundreds of thousands of residents and provides them with food and medicine, here they’ve taken a half-measure that raises the odds of contagion and could cost human lives. A course correction is required.”
