The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s developments as they unfold.
El Al protests sale to student, claims it’s a front for his non-Israeli father
El Al is protesting its sale to an American Israeli yeshiva student, claiming Eli Rozenberg, 27, is merely a front man for his father, who is not an Israeli citizen and therefore by law can’t own the Israeli national carrier.
A letter by airline officials to government ministers accuses Kenny Naftali Rozenberg of creating the Kanfei Nesharim company under his son’s name to bypass the Israeli law and gain control over the airline. The younger Rozenberg “has no independent means and lacks business experience,” the letter says.
The airline asks the ministers to block the sale.
Rozenberg’s Kanfei Nesharim company bought a controlling 42.85% stake in the airline with a $150 million offering.
Austria issues travel warning for Israel, bans apres ski parties
Winter sports-mad Austria announces a ban on apres-ski parties, which were blamed for creating coronavirus hotspots earlier this year, and issues travel warnings for Israel, Paris, Prague and other destinations, but removes Sweden, Australia, Japan and others from the list.
Even as infections are rapidly rising again in the Alpine country, authorities are adamant that Austria’s world-famous ski resorts — which generate a huge amount of tourist revenue — will still open in the coming winter season.
Thousands of tourists from all over the world became infected at tightly-packed ski-slope bars around early March.
— AFP
5,000 said to leave country ahead of possible airport closure
Five thousand travelers leave the country in anticipation of a potential closure of Ben Gurion Airport as part of the lockdown measures, Channel 12 reports.
It remains unclear when and if the main international airport will close. The government has said a decision on the issue will be presented to ministers later today.
Charlie Hebdo, Hyper Cacher attacks trial suspended after accused falls ill
The trial in Paris over the January 2015 terror attacks on the Charlie Hebdo satirical weekly and a kosher supermarket was suspended for one day Thursday after one of the accused fell ill in the box.
The defendant, Nezar Mickael Pastor Alwatik, will undergo diagnostic tests including for COVID-19, his lawyer says.
Judge Regis de Jorna announces in court that the trial was being suspended until Friday at 9:30 a.m. (0730 GMT) to allow time for the medical exams.
Pastor Alwatik’s lawyer Marie Dose says her client had been suffering from “a lot of fever, coughing, vomiting and headaches.”
She says such symptoms were worrying in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic and warned that hearings should not even resume Friday if his test result was not yet in.
The defendant was taken to the Fleury-Merogis prison outside Paris for the tests.
— AFP
Facebook oversight board on content to start operating in October
Facebook’s long-awaited oversight board that will act as a referee on whether specific content is allowed on the tech giant’s platforms is set to launch in October.
CEO Mark Zuckerberg said two years ago that he was setting up the quasi-independent board, following intense criticism that the company wasn’t moving fast enough to remove misinformation, hate speech and malign influence campaigns. The board is intended to rule on thorny content issues, such as when Facebook or Instagram posts constitute hate speech.
“We are currently testing the newly deployed technical systems that will allow users to appeal and the Board to review cases,” it says in a statement Thursday.
If those tests go to plan, the board said it would start accepting and reviewing appeals from users in mid to late October.
The board was initially expected to start operating in early 2020 but the launch was delayed.
“Building a process that is thorough, principled and globally effective takes time and our members have been working aggressively to launch as soon as possible,” the board says.
The board’s 20 members are a multinational group that includes legal scholars, human rights experts and journalists.
It will start by hearing appeals from users whose content has been taken down by Facebook before expanding to appeals from users who want the company to remove content. Facebook can also refer cases to the board on its own.
Its decisions and the company’s responses will be public. Rulings will be binding in individual cases, but broader policy findings will be advisory.
— AP
Jobs czar frets about ‘lost generation’ of the young and unemployed
The head of the Employment Service, Rami Garor, warns of a prospective “lost generation” of young workers, amid soaring joblessness rates.
“We would like to remind you that hundreds of thousands have not yet returned to work since March, including employees in sectors that were badly hurt by the crisis,” he says. “As we warned, such a long unemployment period is likely to force hundreds of thousands into ‘chronic unemployment,’ to create a lost generation of youth experiencing long-term unemployment, as well as other repercussions.”
“We must do everything to ensure that the return to work after the lockdown is fast, otherwise the ramifications will linger for a long time,” he adds.
Dozens rally outside Knesset against Netanyahu’s curbs on demonstrations
Dozens of protesters gather outside the Knesset to protest the government’s new lockdown measures, which will see demonstrations significantly curtailed until after the holidays in mid-October.
The protesters are demonstrating against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government’s decision to limit the weekly rallies outside his Jerusalem residence.
The new rules are set to come into effect on Friday afternoon.
The rally comes as lawmakers are set to approve the regulations.
מחאה מול הכנסת על הגבלת ההפגנות@VeredPelman pic.twitter.com/yn59R8ism6
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 24, 2020
Joblessness rates soar as over 120,000 register for unemployment in week
The Employment Service says 120,752 more people have registered as unemployed in the past week, since the government began implementing a lockdown.
For the vast majority — 93,766 — this is the second time they were laid off or placed on unpaid leave since the start of the pandemic in March.
Overall, 854,367 Israelis are registered as unemployed.
7 EU countries flagged as of ‘high concern’ due to soaring virus rates
Seven European Union countries — Spain, Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, Czech Republic and Malta — are of “high concern” due to rising COVID-19 death rates, the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention warns.
The Stockholm-based EU agency’s latest assessment report says these countries had “an increased proportion of hospitalized and severe cases,” and “increasing or high death notification rates are already observed… or may be observed soon,” owing to a spread among older people.
— AFP
TV: Israelis uncooperative with contact tracers, 40% lie
A Channel 12 report, which does not cite the source for its figures, claims many Israelis with COVID-19 are uncooperative with contact tracing, with some 40 percent lying or refusing to disclose to investigators with whom they’ve been in contact and where.
Contact tracing has been conducted haphazardly by the Health Ministry, which has been criticized for failing to cut the chains of infection. The military has in recent months been tasked with the role, but its contact tracing unit may not be up and running until November.
Israeli comedy show nominated for international Emmy
Israeli comedy show “Chamishim” (“Fifty”) has been nominated for an International Emmy award, Deadline reports.
The show focuses on an Israeli single mother on the cusp of 50 years old, who is penning a screenplay about a woman grappling with the looming age milestone.
Fatah, Hamas agree to hold Palestinian elections in coming months
Fatah and Hamas have agreed to hold pan-Palestinian elections in the coming months following reconciliation talks in Istanbul, Fatah Central Committee member Azzam al-Ahmad tells Anadolu News.
According to a statement by Palestinian Liberation Organization Executive Committee official Wasil Abu Yousef, legislative elections will take place in the next six months.
Palestinian legislative elections have not been held since 2006, when a Hamas victory over Fatah lead to a bloody struggle for control of the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian Legislative Council has not met since 2007.
Several similar announcements that Palestinians would return to the ballot box fizzled out over the past 13 years. Local municipal elections have been held in the West Bank three times; Hamas has largely boycotted the proceedings.
Al-Ahmad said that no elections would be held unless East Jerusalem Palestinians are allowed to participate — long a key demand of Hamas and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.
Israel bans the PA from operating inside Jerusalem, and has never agreed to previous Palestinian requests for East Jerusalemites to vote in PA elections.
— Aaron Boxerman
Sudan to okay Israel ties in ‘coming days’ in deal with US — report
Sudan and the US have reached a “declaration of principles on the role of Arab normalization with Israel in establishing peace in the region and preserving the rights of the Palestinians,” pro-Saudi daily al-Sharq al-Awsat reports.
The deal is set to be announced in the coming days, the report says.
As part of the deal, the US and Sudan reached an agreement to remove Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism and provide it with financial aid, according to al-Sharq al-Awsat. The well-known daily is owned by a member of the Saudi royal family.
“Khartoum conditioned its position on normalization in exchange for the fulfillment of demands which include an aid package and access to loans from international financial institutions,” the newspaper says.
Yesterday, Sudanese head of state Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan returned from three days of direct talks in Abu Dhabi with the United States. In a statement, his government called the talks “frank and sincere” and said that he would present the results to the country’s ruling Sovereignty Council.
According to al-Sharq al-Awsat, al-Burhan will announce the deal after the Sovereignty Council — which includes both military and civilian leaders — formally approves the agreement.
— Aaron Boxerman
Iran: Saudi Arabia a ‘wretched creature’ among Arab nations
Iran accuses Saudi Arabia of distorting facts and shifting the blame for its own “crimes,” after the Saudi king slammed the Islamic Republic in a UN address.
King Salman alleged in a speech Wednesday to the UN General Assembly that Iran had “targeted” oil facilities in the Sunni-ruled kingdom last year. He also accused Iran of “expansionist activities” and “terrorism.”
Iran’s foreign ministry hits back on Thursday.
“Saudi Arabia has for years tried to escape realities and not answer for its crimes by adopting a policy of projecting the blame and distorting the facts,” spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh says in a statement.
Riyadh and Washington accuse Tehran of involvement in September 2019 attacks on Saudi oil facilities claimed by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels. They also allege Tehran arms the Houthis for attacks on the kingdom. Iran denies the charges.
The Islamic Republic, for its part, accuses Saudi Arabia of committing war crimes in Yemen, where the kingdom leads a military coalition against the Shiite Houthi rebels.
In the statement, Khatibzadeh calls Riyadh “the main financial and logistical supporter of terrorism in the region” and the “origin of takfiri terrorist thinking.”
Officials in Shiite Iran use the term “takfiri” to refer to Sunni jihadists.
“Continuous field and political defeats in Yemen have brought Saudi Arabia to delusion,” Khatibzadeh says.
The foreign ministry spokesman calls the kingdom a “wretched creature” among Arab countries over its support for US pressure against Iran and attempts to expand ties with Israel.
— AFP
EU urges new measures to head off virus second wave
The European Commission urges EU members states to better explain and enforce social distancing and hygiene rules to halt a dangerous new wave of coronavirus infections.
Health commissioner Stella Kyriakides says: “In some member states, the situation is now even worse than during the peak in March. This is a real cause for concern.
“All member states need to roll out measures immediately and at the right time at the very first sign of potential new outbreaks.”
Europe has now had more than five million coronavirus cases, and several countries have begun reimposing local lockdown rules to head off a return to uncontrolled spread.
The death rate has not returned to the levels seen earlier this year, but cases of new infections are soaring once again in many areas.
— AFP
Virus czar says full lockdown will have ‘tremendous’ economic cost
The government’s coronavirus czar reiterates his opposition to the new lockdown restrictions, saying the economic harm will be “tremendous.”
The lockdown is set to begin on Friday at 2 p.m., and will see nearly all businesses closed, flights canceled, prayers and public protests severely curtailed, public transportation scaled back dramatically and Israelis still ordered to remain within 1 kilometer of their home.
“I recommended a [less severe] tightening of the lockdown, but the government decided otherwise and I respect that,” Gamzu says during a tour of Jerusalem’s virus-hit hotspots.
“Obviously when you lock down more tightly you slow the infection rate more significantly, but the economic cost is tremendous. Even so, the government has the authority to make that call. It made the decision after careful consideration, and if they decided on a tighter closure, that’s okay. We’re going to go with that. It will help stop infections.”
He adds: “The morbidity rate is very worrying. We could maybe have closed less, but it’s okay that the government made this decision. It’s a message to the public. If the government reached the point where it’s imposing such a hermetic seal of all commerce and economic activity, that should say something about how widespread the infections have become.”
The government’s decision to tighten lockdown measures follow recommendations by the cabinet’s coronavirus committee on Wednesday night and was approved in a cabinet vote Thursday morning. It is set to win final approval in Knesset legislation later Thursday.
