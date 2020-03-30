The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s developments as they unfold.
58-year-old man dies of virus, raising toll to 16
A 58-year-old man with “very significant existing conditions” dies of the coronavirus in central Israel’s Yitzhak Shamir Medical Center, making him the 16th and youngest person in Israel to succumb to the disease, the hospital says.
According to the medical center, located in the Tel Aviv suburb of Be’er Yaakov, the patient was brought into the hospital from Holon yesterday.
“Unfortunately, he passed away this morning,” the hospital says.
Under the sea, submariners blissfully unaware of pandemic
Of a world in coronavirus turmoil, they may know little or nothing.
Submariners stealthily cruising the ocean deeps, purposefully shielded from worldly worries to encourage undivided focus on their top-secret missions of nuclear deterrence, may be among the last pockets of people anywhere who are still blissfully unaware of how the pandemic is turning life upside down.
Mariners aboard ballistic submarines are habitually spared bad news while underwater to avoid undermining their morale, say current and former officers who served aboard France’s nuclear-armed subs. So any crews that left port before the virus spread around the globe are likely being kept in the dark about the extent of the rapidly unfurling crisis by their commanders until their return, they say.
“They won’t know,” says retired Adm. Dominique Salles, who commanded the French ballistic submarine squadron from 2003 to 2006. “The boys need to be completely available for their mission.”
Speaking exclusively to The Associated Press, Salles says he believes submariners will likely only be told of the pandemic as they head back to port, in the final two days of their mission.
“Those who are at sea don’t need this information,” says Salles, who also commanded the nuclear-armed French submarine “L’Inflexible.”
Drug smugglers open fire at IDF on Egypt border; no injuries
Drug smugglers opened fire at IDF troops along the Israeli-Egyptian border overnight while bringing the illicit substances into Israel, the military says.
No soldiers were injured nor was damage caused to their vehicles, according to the army.
“IDF troops who tried to thwart the smuggling spotted a number of suspects who opened fire at them. The soldiers returned fire,” the military says.
The Israel Defense Forces confirms that the soldiers did not succeed in preventing the smuggling operation and that the drugs were successfully brought into the country.
Prime Minister’s Office: Netanyahu likely won’t need to self-quarantine
Contradicting reports, the Prime Minister’s Office says Netanyahu likely won’t need to self-isolate, according to preliminary assessments.
In a statement, it says the prime minister hasn’t been in the same room as his adviser Rivka Paluch, who is sick with the coronavirus, for two weeks, according to Hebrew media reports.
Foreign Ministry sending planes to Australia, New Zealand for stranded Israelis
El Al has decided to operate two additional commercial flights — to New Zealand and Australia — to pick up Israeli tourists stranded abroad, the Foreign Ministry announces.
“In these countries are the largest concentration of Israelis who are interested in returning home,” the ministry says.
In recent weeks, the ministry has cooperated with various airlines and foreign governments to bring thousands of backpackers back to Israel. Later today, two flights from India and Thailand carrying hundreds of Israelis are scheduled to land at Ben-Gurion Airport.
“From the beginning of the corona crisis the Foreign Ministry proved that it will make every effort to repatriate every Israeli who is interested in coming home,” Foreign Minister Israel Katz says. “This is the central mission of our diplomats across the world, and of those who work in Israel.”
As of tomorrow, only 2,151 Israeli tourists interested in returning home will remain stuck abroad, according to the Foreign Ministry.
Meanwhile, easyJet, which usually operates many flights to and from Israel, announces that it has “fully grounded its entire fleet of aircraft.”
Report: Netanyahu expected to self-quarantine for week after aide infected
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to self-quarantine for a week after meeting with an aide on Thursday who was later diagnosed with COVID-19, Channel 12 reports.
Health officials are deliberating on what steps the premier should take following notice that Rivkah Paluch is infected with the coronavirus.
Listen to the Health Ministry, hardline Eda Haredit tells Haredi followers
The hard-line Eda Haredit faction publicizes a notice telling their followers in the ultra-Orthodox community they must heed the Health Ministry’s orders or commit a “big sin.”
In the notice, the religious authority warns of the dangers of the pandemic and says all state instructions from medical authorities must be followed. It says prayers can be conducted outdoors, if distance is kept between worshipers, in accordance with ministry rules.
The ruling comes two days after a rabbi’s funeral in Bnei Brak drew hundreds of people in violation of Health Ministry rules, causing a widespread outcry. Health authorities have warned the ultra-Orthodox cities are poised to face an outbreak due to a belated response to the pandemic and a television report Sunday said half of hospitalized patients are Haredi.
Likud said seeking government with up to 36 ministers
The Likud party is seeking to expand the cabinet of the emerging unity government to include as many as 36 ministers, a move opposed by Blue and White, according to reports, which cite sources in Benny Gantz’s party.
The negotiations on the issue are ongoing. Some have criticized politicians for planning to distribute portfolios to placate lawmakers, wasting government funds that could be used to fight the pandemic.
Harrowing clips emerge from Brooklyn funerals of Jewish virus victims
Clips shared on social media show the funerals of some of the victims of the coronavirus in Brooklyn, New York.
In one video, the children of Rabbi Zevi Halberstam are seen crying over his grave, while wearing protective masks. Halberstam, 43, was survived by his wife and six children. A fund for his family has raised over $228,000.
מצמרר וכואב לצפיה: קדיש של יתומים זכים על קברו הטרי של אביהם הרב מרדכי זאב הלברשטאם ז"ל קורבן הקורונה.
אלו שליגלגו על ההוראות ואלו הבודדים השאננים. אנא תפסיקו לשחק בחיי אדם! pic.twitter.com/4eNBAMexnJ
— בעריש פילמר B.Filmer (@berifilmer) March 29, 2020
Another video shared by Abby Stein shows the long list of victims lined up at a Brooklyn Jewish funeral home.
Just 1 Hasidic funeral home in Brooklyn.
Scary beyond words. Sad and heartbroken.
Feels like my family, son, and everyone I grew up with, including some really amazing and loving people, some who I am still close with, are in danger.
I can't think of anything I can do to help ???? pic.twitter.com/oeN3AqZugz
— Abby Stein (@AbbyChavaStein) March 29, 2020
Father, 74, and son, 40, among the seriously ill with COVID-19
Among the serious cases in the country are a father, 74, and son, 40, from the southern city of Ashkelon, the Ynet news site reports.
Relatives believe the two were infected while in synagogue.
They were hospitalized last Tuesday at the Barzilai Medical Center and are both in serious condition.
Both the father, who is retired, and the son, a lecturer at Ben Gurion University, are attached to ventilators, the report says.
COVID-19 cases rise to 4,347, with 80 in serious condition
The Health Ministry says 4,347 people are infected with COVID-19, a rise of 100 cases since last night.
This includes 80 in serious condition, of whom 63 are attached to ventilators.
Another 81 are in moderate condition.
Agriculture Ministry vows to speed up egg imports amid shortage
The Agriculture Ministry pledges to combat the egg shortages in supermarkets before the upcoming Passover holiday.
In a statement, it says the shipments of eggs had been delayed — and were poised to arrive after the holiday begins on April 8, “mostly as a result of shipping restrictions to Israel and delays in leaving the ports. Therefore, the Agriculture Ministry, along with the Finance Ministry, has decided to take the unusual step of changing their routes (they will give up on any stops) of the ships that are meant to arrive in Israel, such that they arrive faster and with more eggs, to reduce the shortage.”
Jordan releases travelers quarantined at Dead Sea hotels
Jordan begins releasing releasing thousands of travelers who were quarantined for the last two weeks at five-star hotels on the Dead Sea in order to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
More than 4,200 Jordanians and 1,500 foreigners have been held at the hotels. The Jordanians will be sent home via Uber, the popular ride-hailing service, and are requested to remain at home for another 14 days.
Travelers with other nationalities will be released on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear where they would go, but authorities said they would be in contact with their embassies and the Foreign Ministry.
Jordan has reported 259 infections and three deaths from the COVID-19 illness caused by the virus. At least 18 people have recovered.
Health Ministry director predicts serious cases will double by end of week
Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman-Tov tells public radio schools are unlikely to resume after the Passover holiday, which ends April 15.
He predicts that by week’s end, there will 150 people in serious condition from the virus in Israel.
“I predict that we’ll reach the end of the week with more than 150 serious cases. I don’t see a model in which we come to the end of this with a low number of intubated or dead,” he tells the Kan public broadcaster.
By last count, there were 74 people in serious condition in Israel as of last night.
Health Ministry to scan Knesset footage to retrace infected PM aide’s footsteps
Health Ministry officials are expected to request Knesset security camera footage to determine who was in contact with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s aide, who has been confirmed infected with COVID-19, according to a television report.
Health officials are set to debate whether the prime minister must self-quarantine after meeting Rivkah Paluch on Thursday.
Paluch had met with other ministers in the Knesset late last week, according to Channel 12.
Netanyahu is expected to undergo a virus test today.
US regulator approves limited use of malaria drugs for virus
A limited emergency-use authorization for two antimalarial drugs touted as game-changers by US President Donald Trump has been issued by the US Food and Drug Administration to treat coronavirus patients.
In a statement published yesterday, the US Department of Health and Human Services details recent donations of medicine to a national stockpile — including chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, both being investigated as potential COVID-19 treatments.
It says the FDA had allowed them “to be distributed and prescribed by doctors to hospitalized teen and adult patients with COVID-19, as appropriate, when a clinical trial is not available or feasible.”
Oil prices at 17-year lows as virus ravages world
Oil prices extend losses in Asian trade and languish at 17-year lows, with the coronavirus crisis escalating around the world and no end in sight to a vicious price war.
US benchmark West Texas Intermediate falls 5.3 percent to trade at $20 a barrel, while international benchmark Brent crude is off 6.5 percent at $23.
The falls come after the death toll from the pandemic surges past 30,000 over the weekend as cases in hard-hit Europe and the United States showed no sign of letting up.
Mossad said to obtain more ventilators, masks
The Mossad intelligence agency has acquired 27 ventilators, which arrived in Israel overnight, according to Channel 12.
The shadowy agency, which has been tasked with securing medical equipment from abroad from unspecified countries amid worldwide shortages, also obtained 25,000 N95 respiratory masks and 10 million surgical masks.
Another 180 ventilators will be brought to Israel on Wednesday, the report says.
Police said to break up prayer gathering in Jerusalem’s Mea Shearim
Police break up an illegal gathering for prayer in Jerusalem’s hardline ultra-Orthodox Mea Shearim neighborhood.
According to the Kikar HaShabat website, police are standing at the entrance to a synagogue to prevent people from entering.
Palestinian virus cases climb to 109
The number of coronavirus infections in the West Bank reaches 100, according to the official PA Wafa news agency.
Another nine cases are reported in the Gaza Strip.
Wafa says 20 Palestinians have recovered from the virus and one has died.
According to the Walla news website, the Israel Defense Forces is preparing for the possibility of a more serious outbreak in the West Bank, amid concerns that twin economic and health crises could spark violence directed at Israel.
“When the atmosphere heats up and patience wanes, it happens very quickly,” a security official is quoted as saying. “We’ve already seen in the past few weeks threats by PA officials, with the call to release [Palestinian] security prisoners from jails in Israel, citing the claim they could be infected. It’s heating things up.”
At the same time, the official praises coordination between Israeli and Palestinian officials to stem the pandemic.
Woman dies in house fire in Petah Tikva
A woman has died in a house fire in the central city of Petah Tikva.
Medics who arrive at the scene pronounce her death.
Police are investigating what caused the fire.
There are no other injuries.
