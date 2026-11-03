6 West Bank Palestinians arrested for trying to build rockets to launch at Israel

Six Palestinians from the Jenin area in the northern West Bank have been arrested for attempting to build rockets to launch at Israel, the Shin Bet security agency and Israel Police say.

The investigation by the Shin Bet and police uncovered a terror network that had manufactured a rocket and explosive devices, and had conducted at least three launch tests.

“The investigation also revealed that the cell received information via a messaging app concerning materials required to manufacture explosives, from an outside source who was in contact with the main suspect in the affair,” the Shin Bet and police say in a joint statement.

Forces seized several weapons, including an assault rifle and an RPG, along with “written materials containing information and instructions for manufacturing explosives, rockets and explosive devices intended for use against the State of Israel and security forces,” the statement says.

Indictments are expected to be filed against the six in the coming days.

In recent years, there have been several attempts by Palestinian terror groups to develop and launch crude rockets from the West Bank at Israeli settlements and at Israel, with little to no success.