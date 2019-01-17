AG to meet Netanyahu’s lawyer on request not to publish decision on indictment

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party responds to strong criticism voiced by Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit’s associates.

Netanyahu “isn’t messaging against the attorney general and is merely demanding a fair process, as every citizen deserves,” his party says in response to the Hadashot TV report.

Likud argues that Mandelblit, who is reportedly set to decide whether to indict Netanyahu in three corruption cases next month, is taking far less time than normal examining the evidence.

“It is unfortunate that the premier is accused over a basic demand for a fair process and abstention from intervening in the elections, while nothing is said about three years of thuggish pressure toward the attorney general to indict Netanyahu at any cost,” the statement says.