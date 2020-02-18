AG to tell High Court Netanyahu can form a government despite corruption charges — report

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit is expected to deliver an opinion to the High Court of Justice saying that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should be allowed to form a government after the March election, despite corruption charges against him, Channel 12 news reports.

In January, the High Court threw out a petition urging it to bar Netanyahu from forming a government due to the charges against him in three criminal cases.

The court said it would not make a decision on the matter, because the timing was “premature.”

Before the ruling, Mandelblit has refused to present the court with an opinion on the matter.

Earlier today, the Justice Ministry announced that Netanyahu’s trial will begin on March 17, just two weeks after the election and likely during coalition negotiations to form the next government.