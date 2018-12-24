The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.
Knesset speaker summons party heads to agree on dissolution of parliament
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein says he has summoned the heads of the coalition parties to his office following their announcement calling to dissolve the Knesset and hold new elections.
He says he will also later invite the heads of the opposition parties in order to set a date for the dissolution of the Knesset “as early as possible.”
— Raoul Wootliff
AG won’t publish decision on Netanyahu probes close to election date — report
Senior legal officials are quoted by the Ynet news site as saying Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit won’t publish his decision whether to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the various corruption cases against him near the time Israelis will go to national Knesset elections.
The officials say Mandelblit, who today began reviewing the evidence in three probes in which police have recommended bribery indictments, doesn’t want to be perceived as trying to influence the outcome of the vote.
He has insisted the legal system is treating the probes “professionally,” as Netanyahu and his loyalists have attacked for conducting a “witch hunt” with predetermined conclusions.
Palestinian official urges Israelis to ‘think about peace’ in upcoming elections
Azzam al-Ahmad, a senior Fatah and Palestinian Liberation Organization official, tells The Times of Israel that “we hope the Israeli voters will think about peace when they go to the polls” after early elections are called for April 9.
“We realize they have other concerns, but we hope they will think about peace and coexistence when they vote,” he says.
“We also hope the Israeli politicians will not take advantage of the elections to carry out an escalation against the Palestinian people.”
— Adam Rasgon
‘Good riddance’: Opposition welcomes coalition decision to dissolve
Meretz party chief Tamar Zandberg reacts to early national polls being called by saying that “it is time for this coalition to dissolve, and it is time for Israel to get a better future.”
“Good riddance,” adds the leader of the left-wing opposition party.
Zionist Union MK Yoel Hasson also welcomes the announcement, saying that “the countdown to the end of Benjamin Netanyahu’s tenure [as prime minister] has begun. The public will judge what government it wants — a government of hope or of stagnation.”
Fellow Zionist Union lawmaker Merav Michaeli reacts by saying that “the worst government we have seen is going home. Israel needs to recover quickly from the disasters of this government. A corrupt government that ruined democracy, sold our security and led us to diplomatic isolation and financial deficit.”
Liberman praises coalition for calling early elections
Yisrael Beytenu party chief Avigdor Liberman is the first to issue a response to early elections being called for April.
“I congratulate the coalition heads for their decision to go to early elections,” the former defense minister, who resigned last month, says in a statement.
“For the Israeli nation, the most important thing is a new, stable government,” he adds.
Liberman expresses hope that the government will pass the contested ultra-Orthodox draft law before the elections.
Coalition heads call early elections in April
Coalition party heads announce that they have agreed to dissolve the Knesset and call new elections.
“Out of national and budgetary responsibility, the leaders of the coalition parties decided, unanimously and unanimously, to dissolve the Knesset and go to new elections at the beginning of April after a four-year term,” the heads of the five coalition parties say in a joint statement.
They stress that none of the parties will leave the government and that “the partnership in the Knesset and in the government will continue during the elections.”
— Raoul Wootliff
Zionist Union praises Yesh Atid for opposing ultra-Orthodox draft law
Zionist Union chairman Avi Gabbay welcomes Yesh Atid’s “zigzag” decision to oppose the the ultra-Orthodox conscription bill, calling the proposal a “bluff that will not bring about equal sharing of the [military] burden.”
Speaking at his party’s Knesset faction meeting, Gabbay claims it was the Zionist Union’s “steadfast opposition” to the bill that caused Yesh Atid to reconsider its own support.
Speaking earlier, Lapid said that the coalition had agreed on an “under the table” deal to give the ultra-Orthodox funds that would match losses from financial sanctions for draft dodgers in the bill.
“IDF soldiers risk their lives for our security and receive a political deal at their expense in return, one that means we will not recruit any more ultra-Orthodox, and will not give a proper reward to those who serve,” Gabbay adds.
He says that if elected, “within a year” of becoming prime minister he will pass a law to give significant financial benefits to soldiers.
— Raoul Wootliff
Christmas festivities begin in West Bank town of Bethlehem
Palestinians are preparing to host pilgrims from around the world in celebrating Christmas in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.
Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the top Roman Catholic cleric in the Holy Land, crosses an Israeli military checkpoint from Jerusalem ahead of midnight Mass at the Church of the Nativity, the traditional birthplace of Jesus.
Hundreds of locals and foreign visitors gather in Manger Square as bagpipe-playing Palestinian Scouts parade past a giant Christmas tree.
Palestinian Authority Tourism Minister Rula Maaya says “the whole world is looking toward Bethlehem” and the Palestinians are ready to host them.
The Christmas festivities traditionally bring a boost of holiday cheer to Christians in the Holy Land, who make up just a small percentage of the local population.
— AP
Top Turkish diplomat says Netanyahu, PKK similar since both are ‘child killers’
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu continues his country’s latest verbal clash with Israel by again calling Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “child killer.”
“Netanyahu is very uneasy these days since he understands that he can’t divide Syria anymore,” Cavusoglu says during a meeting with his Tunisian counterpart in Tunis.
He claims Netanyahu has “long supported” the Kurdish party PKK, which Ankara brands a terror organization. He also likens the two, saying their “common feature” is that “they are both child killers.”
Yesterday Netanyahu called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan an “anti-Semitic dictator,” after Turkish leaders slammed him in the latest round of a years-long war of words between the countries.
