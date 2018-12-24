AG won’t publish decision on Netanyahu probes close to election date — report

Senior legal officials are quoted by the Ynet news site as saying Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit won’t publish his decision whether to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the various corruption cases against him near the time Israelis will go to national Knesset elections.

The officials say Mandelblit, who today began reviewing the evidence in three probes in which police have recommended bribery indictments, doesn’t want to be perceived as trying to influence the outcome of the vote.

He has insisted the legal system is treating the probes “professionally,” as Netanyahu and his loyalists have attacked for conducting a “witch hunt” with predetermined conclusions.